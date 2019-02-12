Millwall fan faces trial for being drunk and disorderly at Norwich City’s Carrow Road
PUBLISHED: 14:00 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 12 February 2019
Archant
A Millwall fan from London is to go on trial for alleged disorderly behaviour at Norwich City’s Carrow Road ground during his team 4-3 defeat.
The Canaries beat Millwall 4-3 in a thrilling comeback in the game last November that saw injury time goals from Jordan Rhodes and Teemu Pukki, who netted a 97th minute winner.
Neil Illingworth, 48, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, having been charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place, Carrow Road, on November 10 last year.
Illingworth, of Rotherhite, south-east London, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The case was adjourned for a pre-trial review on February 22.
Illingworth was granted unconditional bail until the next hearing.
