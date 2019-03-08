Search

“Always believe in what you love' International Canaries fan captures the hearts of supporters

PUBLISHED: 11:05 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 20 April 2019

Lucas La Torre (middle), with, from left, Norwich City director Ben Smith, Norwich City Chief Operating Office Ben Kensell, ex-Norwich city star Grant Holt and Charlotte Foster from the club's communications team. Photo: Lucas La Torre

Lucas La Torre (middle), with, from left, Norwich City director Ben Smith, Norwich City Chief Operating Office Ben Kensell, ex-Norwich city star Grant Holt and Charlotte Foster from the club's communications team. Photo: Lucas La Torre

Archant

A Canaries fan who travelled all the way to Norwich from Brazil to see his beloved team play on home turf has described the trip as a “fairytale” experience.

On Thursday, April 28, Lucas La Torre, arrived in Norwich, after travelling more than 5,800 miles from his home city of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

The 24-year-old who is known on Twitter as The Brazilian Canary made the trip after the club invited him to take part in the Global Canaries parade during City's match against Sheffield Wednesday on Good Friday.

Enjoying a tour of Carrow Road, meeting Delia Smith, Grant Holt and even finding the time to appear on Sky Sports, Mr La Torre kept his followers updated on his visit via Twitter.

Posting snaps of himself with fans and a video of himself seeing Carrow Road for the first time, Mr La Torre said his dreams had become a “reality”.

And in response to his dedication and clear adoration for the club many took to Twitter to welcome Mr La Torre to Norwich and wish him well, Deborah James tweeted: “@NorwichCityFCBR I hope you had the best time at Carrow Road tonight! Glad to have you as part of the Canaries family and excited you finally came over to see a game!”.

Neal Black said: “Welcome to England mate. Hope tonight is amazing for you”

Summing up his trip, Mr La Torre tweeted: “Always believe in what you love. Mainly if love your club. Believe until the end.

“My fairytale is happening in real life. If my dream comes to reality...You can make your dreams become real too.

“Always believe in what you love. Thank you all, with love, Lucas or if like...Yours @NorwichCityFCBR”

