Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Portsmouth – Canaries switch focus to FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 23:20 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 23:20 03 January 2019

Norwich City enjoy an FA Cup distraction with their third-round tie against League One leaders Portsmouth at Carrow Road.

Norwich City enjoy an FA Cup distraction with their third-round tie against League One leaders Portsmouth at Carrow Road.

Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 FA Cup third round clash with League One Portsmouth, in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Saturday’s visit from Kenny Jackett’s League One leaders (5.30pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

Daniel Farke’s side picked up a welcome point at Brentford on New Year’s Day after a tricky Christmas, maintaining their place in the Championship’s top two ahead of FA Cup duty.

Norwich’s recent record in the iconic cup competition is damning, however. They have progressed beyond the third round only five times in the last 23 year – and no further than the fifth round over the same period.

In fact, City have not won a single FA Cup tie in five attempts, last season going out on penalties after a replay at then Premier League defending championship Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth are flying high at the top of League One and have lost just once in the league away from home all season.

For more exclusive Norwich City content, follow The PinkUn on Facebook

The Canaries continue their 2019 start with the traditional distraction of an FA Cup third round tie at home to League One title contenders Portsmouth on Saturday (5.30pm), before things get trickier in the Championship.

City will head to automatic promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion the following Saturday, before hosting Birmingham and then Sheffield United (FA Cup dependent) in following weekends.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

• Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

• Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Most Read

Revellers lose 551 items on tube on New Year’s Eve, with Stratford station third worst culprit

New Year's Eve is one of the worst nights for leaving possessions behind on the tube. Picture: Bikeworldtravel

Renewed appeals to find missing mum who disappeared with just her phone and £3 eight months ago

Mary Jane Mustafa went missing in Custom House in May. Picture: Family handout

Body found in search for missing West Ham fan Jack Morrad

Police have found a body in the search for Jack Morrad. Picture: Essex Police

Appeal to find women wanted in connection with theft of £2,000 of accessories from Westfield

Suspect three. Picture: Met Police

CCTV footage of missing West Ham fan released as police plan to drain lake

West Ham fan Jack Morrad, who went missing in Basildon on December 23. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Single mum caught almost four times drink-drive limit on A47 on Boxing Day escapes jail

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Town’s highest rated café closes down

No Place Like Home, in High Street, Lowestoft, has closed down. Photo: James Carr.

Artist falls ‘foal’ of police as War Horse sculpture is removed

Damian O'Connor's War Horse sculpture which had been placed at a number of Norfolk roundabouts. Picture: Damian O'Connor

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists