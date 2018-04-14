Live
MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City 0-2 Cardiff – Bluebirds sink City with late, late show
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City's EFL Championship visit from automatic promotion-chasing Cardiff City, in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.
Our City correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout.
They bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after today's league clash with Neil Warnock's Bluebirds (3pm).
• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above
City are unbeaten in two after an encouraging 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Carrow Road, before a midweek draw at relegation-haunted Sunderland – all thanks to a last-gasp Ivo Pinto equaliser.
You may also want to watch:
Meanwhile, Cardiff have gone from putting the pressure on leaders Wolves to the possibility of missing out on the top two altogether.
• For more exclusive Norwich City content, follow The PinkUn on Facebook
After this weekend the Canaries' remaining three fixtures begin with a trip to face former manager Alex Neil at Preston, before welcoming Leeds to Carrow Road and the season finalé with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
Most Read
- 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 2 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
- 3 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
- 4 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
- 5 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed
- 6 13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk
- 7 In pictures: The Norfolk town where fairground rides changed forever
- 8 Thousands of jobs and 200 Peacocks stores saved
- 9 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views
- 10 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.
• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey
• Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt and Facebook @paddyjdavitt
• Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer and Facebook @DavidFreezer1