MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City 0-2 Cardiff – Bluebirds sink City with late, late show

Michael Bailey

Published: 5:06 PM April 14, 2018    Updated: 3:10 PM October 10, 2020
Josh Murphy is fouled by Loic Damour as Cardiff eventually ran out 2-0 winners over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Josh Murphy is fouled by Loic Damour as Cardiff eventually ran out 2-0 winners over Norwich City at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City's EFL Championship visit from automatic promotion-chasing Cardiff City, in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.

Our City correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout.

They bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after today's league clash with Neil Warnock's Bluebirds (3pm).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

City are unbeaten in two after an encouraging 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Carrow Road, before a midweek draw at relegation-haunted Sunderland – all thanks to a last-gasp Ivo Pinto equaliser.

Meanwhile, Cardiff have gone from putting the pressure on leaders Wolves to the possibility of missing out on the top two altogether.

After this weekend the Canaries' remaining three fixtures begin with a trip to face former manager Alex Neil at Preston, before welcoming Leeds to Carrow Road and the season finalé with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

• Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt and Facebook @paddyjdavitt

• Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer and Facebook @DavidFreezer1

