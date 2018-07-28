MATCHDAY LIVE: Charlton v Norwich City – Canaries round off pre-season at Addicks

Live

Published: 2:27 PM July 28, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Norwich City complete their pre-season friendlies with a trip to Charlton - before the Championship gets under way at Birmingham next weekend. - Credit: Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City's final friendly of pre-season against League One promotion hopefuls Charlton Athletic, in our Matchday Live blog from The Valley.

Our City correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all summer and season long.

They bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after this afternoon's final pre-season friendly ahead of the 2018-19 EFL Championship season – as City take on caretaker manager Lee Bowyer's third-tier Addicks (3pm).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

The game represents the Canaries' final chance to try out a few things before the competitive stuff starts next weekend, having beaten another League One side Luton Town 3-1 at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday night.

City kick-off their 2018-19 Championship campaign next Saturday at Garry Monk's Birmingham City.

