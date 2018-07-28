News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport > Norwich City F.C.

Live

MATCHDAY LIVE: Charlton v Norwich City – Canaries round off pre-season at Addicks

person

Michael Bailey

Published: 2:27 PM July 28, 2018    Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020
Norwich City complete their pre-season friendlies with a trip to Charlton - before the Championship

Norwich City complete their pre-season friendlies with a trip to Charlton - before the Championship gets under way at Birmingham next weekend. - Credit: Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City's final friendly of pre-season against League One promotion hopefuls Charlton Athletic, in our Matchday Live blog from The Valley.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Our City correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all summer and season long.

They bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after this afternoon's final pre-season friendly ahead of the 2018-19 EFL Championship season – as City take on caretaker manager Lee Bowyer's third-tier Addicks (3pm).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

The game represents the Canaries' final chance to try out a few things before the competitive stuff starts next weekend, having beaten another League One side Luton Town 3-1 at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday night.

For more exclusive Norwich City content, follow The PinkUn on Facebook

You may also want to watch:

City kick-off their 2018-19 Championship campaign next Saturday at Garry Monk's Birmingham City.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

• Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

• Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
  2. 2 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  3. 3 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
  1. 4 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
  2. 5 13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk
  3. 6 In pictures: The Norfolk town where fairground rides changed forever
  4. 7 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views
  5. 8 Thousands of jobs and 200 Peacocks stores saved
  6. 9 8,000 bluebells illegally uprooted from private wood
  7. 10 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed
Live

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
How will GP surgeries carry out appointments going forward?

Coronavirus

Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus