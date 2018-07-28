Live
MATCHDAY LIVE: Charlton v Norwich City – Canaries round off pre-season at Addicks
- Credit: Archant
Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City's final friendly of pre-season against League One promotion hopefuls Charlton Athletic, in our Matchday Live blog from The Valley.
Our City correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all summer and season long.
They bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after this afternoon's final pre-season friendly ahead of the 2018-19 EFL Championship season – as City take on caretaker manager Lee Bowyer's third-tier Addicks (3pm).
• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above
The game represents the Canaries' final chance to try out a few things before the competitive stuff starts next weekend, having beaten another League One side Luton Town 3-1 at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday night.
• For more exclusive Norwich City content, follow The PinkUn on Facebook
You may also want to watch:
City kick-off their 2018-19 Championship campaign next Saturday at Garry Monk's Birmingham City.
Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.
• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey
• Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt
• Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer
Most Read
- 1 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
- 2 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 3 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
- 4 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
- 5 13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk
- 6 In pictures: The Norfolk town where fairground rides changed forever
- 7 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views
- 8 Thousands of jobs and 200 Peacocks stores saved
- 9 8,000 bluebells illegally uprooted from private wood
- 10 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed