MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Bolton – Canaries aim to pile it on the Trotters

07 December, 2018 - 11:17
Norwich City aim to maintain their relentless form when struggling Bolton Wanderers visit the Championship leaders at Carrow Road.

Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL SkyBet Championship clash with Bolton Wanderers, in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after today’s visit from Phil Parkinson’s Trotters (3pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

Daniel Farke was named the second-tier manager of the month for November, and his side made it 11 wins from 14 Championship games with another comeback to kick off December – this time against Paul Warne’s Rotherham United.

While City head into the game leading the division, Bolton’s season has been hideous. A home draw with Wigan last weekend did not end the Championship’s worst current winless run, while off-field issues over the payment of player wages have only added to the issues.

Wanderers are currently above only Ipswich in the table and winless in 10 games – although their previous victory back in late September did come at home to high-flying Derby.

Saturday trips to Bristol City (5.30pm) and Blackburn (3pm) now follow for Farke’s side, before the Championship Christmas schedule arrives with a Boxing Day visit from promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest (3pm).

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

Live

