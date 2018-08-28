Search

MATCHDAY LIVE: Hull v Norwich City – Canaries aim to cement Championship lead

PUBLISHED: 17:29 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:29 26 November 2018

Follow our live coverage as Norwich City look to continue their stunning EFL Championship form, when they take their white away kit to struggling Hull.

Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL SkyBet Championship clash with Hull City, in our Matchday Live blog from the KCom Stadium.

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Tuesday’s visit to Nigel Adkins’ Tigers (7.45pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

It’s now six successive victories for and 10 from their previous 12 Championship games for Daniel Farke’s men, score four goals in each of their last three games.

That is the form that has propelled City to the top of the Championship tree, beating a decent Swansea side 4-1 at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile Hull are being kept off the bottom of the Championship only by Ipswich, and saw an improved unbeaten run of three games ended at the weekend by promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest in a 2-0 home defeat.

City will welcome boyhood Canaries fan Paul Warne and his Rotherham United side to Carrow Road next weekend (3pm) before Bolton make the same trip the following weekend – the Canaries’ third successive opponent in the current bottom six.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

Live

Opinion LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #341 talks high-flying Norwich City, Swansea and Hull prospects

Michael Bailey
Michael Bailey, David Freezer and Ian Clarke convene for edition 341 of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast, following a superb victory at Swansea.

Opinion Michael Bailey: Yellow peril, Swans patience, promotion curves, Marco’s rage – Six things learned from Norwich’s Swansea win

michael bailey
It was a clash of Norwich City's past and present at the Liberty Stadium, as Emi Buendia breaks free from former Canaries midfielder Leroy Fer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Chris Lakey: Don’t you just love it when a plan comes together?

Chris Lakey
Todd Cantwell is being given plenty of playing time by Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pukki proved so pivotal again as the Canaries party cranks up a notch in Swansea

David Freezer
Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring City's fourth goal at Swansea with the away fans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City make it a super six in Swansea

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey gives his video verdict from the Liberty Stadium, as the Canaries beat Swansea City.

