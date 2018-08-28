Search

MATCHDAY LIVE: Bristol City v Norwich City – Leaders face Watkins and his Robins

PUBLISHED: 12:01 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:03 14 December 2018

Norwich City hit the road as the EFL Championship leaders travel to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Norwich City hit the road as the EFL Championship leaders travel to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL SkyBet Championship clash with Bristol City, in our Matchday Live blog from Ashton Gate.

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after today’s trip to Lee Johnson’s Robins (5.30pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

Daniel Farke’s EFL Championship leaders made is 12 wins from 15 league games with Carrow Road victory over Bolton last time out – but they once again needed an injury-time winner from Teemu Pukki to secure all three points.

Meanwhile, the Robins have recovered some form of late, after an indifferent early season. They are unbeaten in three with two away wins including an eye-catching victory at Birmingham last weekend – where former Norwich forward Marley Watkins came on for the final 10 minutes.

However they have won just one of their last six home games and still sit 13th in the table.

Another away trip next Saturday awaits, with Blackburn (3pm) the hosts – before Farke’s side focuses on its Championship Christmas schedule.

A Boxing Day visit from promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest (3pm) precedes the arrival of Frank Lampard’s Derby to Carrow Road three days later (3pm).

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

