MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Millwall – Canaries bid for fifth successive win

09 November, 2018 - 12:19
Follow our live Championship coverage as high-fliers Norwich City welcome Millwall to Carrow Road, hoping their visitors suffer another difficult day in Norfolk.

Follow our live Championship coverage as high-fliers Norwich City welcome Millwall to Carrow Road, hoping their visitors suffer another difficult day in Norfolk.

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL SkyBet Championship clash with Millwall, in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Saturday’s visit from Neil Harris’ Lions (3pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

Since a 1-0 defeat at home to Stoke, Daniel Farke’s Canaries have picked up 12 points from a possible 12 – with a 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday last time out, enough to take them top of the Championship for one night at least.

Meanwhile Millwall have struggled to match their phenomenal run at the start of the year, and are currently winless on the road in the Championship this season with only two points from eight games.

Their previous home game was a 3-0 win over Ipswich Town and a watching Paul Lambert, while Brentford beat the Lions 2-0 at the weekend at Griffin Park.

It is 50 years since Millwall tasted victory of any sort at Carrow Road.

It’s the third international break of the campaign following Saturday, with the Canaries heading to Tampa Bay for a warm weather training camp.

On their return City head to Swansea (Saturday, November 24) and Hull (Tuesday, November 27) in quick succession, before a visit from Paul Warne’s Rotherham to Carrow Road welcomes in December.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

Live

David Freezer: Winter is coming but there’s little for City to fear – with a little help from some Florida sunshine

David Freezer
Norwich City's ead of performance Chris Domogalla leads pre-season training in Germany earlier this year Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Norwich City’s Championship picture is flipping on its axis

Michael Bailey
Jamal Lewis celebrates with City's travelling supporters after their 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Melissa Rudd: Hillsborough display felt like a landmark win in City’s development under Farke

Melissa Rudd
Teemu Pukki celebrates putting Norwich City in front at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Now that’s a stat! The PinkUn Show #155 with @ncfcnumbers and Clarkie’s puns

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns live from The Woolpack to revel in Norwich City's fine form and look ahead to Carrow Road's latest instalment with the visit of Millwall. Enjoy the show and get involved.

Opinion David Hannant: Two marquee signings Norwich City need to make as soon as possible

David Hannant
Timm Klose of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke before the Sky Bet Championship match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 30/12/2017

Most Read Sport

Video Millwall boss Harris heaps pressure on ‘big spenders’ Norwich City

Millwall boss Neil Harris admits the Lions are underdogs at Carrow Road. Photo: PA

Video City chief Webber hailed for key role in Pukki coup

Teemu Pukki was back on the goal trail at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated TEAM NEWS: Injury scares for Timm Klose and Mario Vrancic ahead of Millwall clash

Todd Cantwell has missed the last few games with a hamstring problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Timm Klose misses out on player-of-the-month prize

Timm Klose missed out in the player-of-the-month stakes Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

German reports suggest outgoing Paderborn coach is headed to Norwich City

Another German coach is reportedly close to joining Daniel Farke's coaching staff at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
