MATCHDAY LIVE: Bolton v Norwich City – Canaries bid for swift return to winning ways

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL Championship clash with Bolton Wanderers, in our Matchday Live blog from the University of Bolton Stadium.

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Saturday’s contest with Phil Parkinson’s Trotters (3pm kick-off).

Norwich suffered their first Championship defeat on the road since August in midweek, going down 3-1 at Alex Neil’s Preston North End and losing top spot in the process.

Wanderers are stuck in the bottom three but had a much better time of it on Tuesday, earning their first victory in seven games with a 1-0 win at play-off chasing Birmingham.

Their last league win at home came against Rotherham on Boxing Day.

Lee Johnson’s Bristol City visit Carrow Road next weekend (Saturday, 3pm) in the midst of a seven-game winning run and 13 unbeaten, stretching back to the end of November – including when the two sides drew 2-2 at Ashton Gate in December.

City follow that with a visit to Millwall the following weekend. City lost 4-0 at The Den last season, just a handful of games into Daniel Farke’s reign.

