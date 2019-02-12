Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

MATCHDAY LIVE: Bolton v Norwich City – Canaries bid for swift return to winning ways

PUBLISHED: 11:15 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 15 February 2019

Follow our live matchday coverage as Norwich City aim to get back to Championship winning ways at Bolton Wanderers.

Follow our live matchday coverage as Norwich City aim to get back to Championship winning ways at Bolton Wanderers.

Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL Championship clash with Bolton Wanderers, in our Matchday Live blog from the University of Bolton Stadium.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Saturday’s contest with Phil Parkinson’s Trotters (3pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

Norwich suffered their first Championship defeat on the road since August in midweek, going down 3-1 at Alex Neil’s Preston North End and losing top spot in the process.

Wanderers are stuck in the bottom three but had a much better time of it on Tuesday, earning their first victory in seven games with a 1-0 win at play-off chasing Birmingham.

Their last league win at home came against Rotherham on Boxing Day.

For more exclusive Norwich City content, follow The PinkUn on Facebook

Lee Johnson’s Bristol City visit Carrow Road next weekend (Saturday, 3pm) in the midst of a seven-game winning run and 13 unbeaten, stretching back to the end of November – including when the two sides drew 2-2 at Ashton Gate in December.

City follow that with a visit to Millwall the following weekend. City lost 4-0 at The Den last season, just a handful of games into Daniel Farke’s reign.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

• Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

• Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Topic Tags:

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

Norfolk police seized this car after the driver failed to stop during a speed crackdown. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man bills Norwich date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo

John Edwards died after falling into a silo near Eye Picture: SOPHIE SMITH

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man bills Norwich date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man bills Norwich date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man who died after silo fall named locally as farmer John Edwards

John Edwards died after falling into a silo near Eye Picture: SOPHIE SMITH

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Hundreds ask for refunds after Glastonbury Festival forces Norfolk cycle event switch

Norfolk is hosting the National Road Championships in June. Picture: Julian Claxton.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists