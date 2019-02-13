Search

MATCHDAY LIVE: Preston v Norwich City – Canaries aim to get one over another former boss

13 February, 2019 - 19:05
Norwich City head to Alex Neil's Preston to kick-off their North West double-header.

Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL Championship clash with Preston North End, in our Matchday Live blog from Deepdale.

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Wednesday evening’s face-off with Alex Neil’s North End (7.45pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

Norwich rounded off their tough recent run with an excellent 3-0 win over Paul Lambert’s fiery Ipswich Town at Carrow Road.

Following on from victory at Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion rivals Leeds, Daniel Farke’s Canaries are now unbeaten in six Championship games, have lost just twice in 27 and sit two points clear at the summit ahead of kick-off.

Meanwhile, Preston are also in good form: unbeaten in five games and earned a 2-1 win at struggling Bolton last time out.

Wanderers are actually next for City too, as they head to the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

After that, it is Lee Johnson’s Bristol City who will visit Carrow Road the following Saturday in the midst of a seven-game winning run and 13 unbeaten, stretching back to the end of November – including when the two sides drew at Ashton Gate in December.

The Robins host Premier League Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene.

