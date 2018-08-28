MATCHDAY LIVE: Leeds Utd v Norwich City – The top two do battle in Yorkshire
PUBLISHED: 13:07 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 01 February 2019
Archant
Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL Championship clash with Leeds United, in our Matchday Live blog from Elland Road.
Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.
They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Saturday evening’s visit to Marcelo Bielsa’s leaders (5.30pm kick-off).
• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above
Norwich had to make do with a point from the visit of automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United last time out, despite leading twice at Carrow Road.
Meanwhile Leeds extended their lead at the top as they came from behind to win at Rotherham in their Yorkshire derby.
Next up for Daniel Farke’s Canaries will be the East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town at Carrow Road on Sunday week – with Paul Lambert now in charge of the Tractor Boys and no doubt keen to get one over his former side.
Town are current cut adrift at the bottom of the Championship.
Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene.
