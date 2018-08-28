Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

MATCHDAY LIVE: Leeds Utd v Norwich City – The top two do battle in Yorkshire

PUBLISHED: 13:07 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 01 February 2019

We bring you live matchday coverage as Norwich City head to Championship leaders Leeds United, in a mouthwatering encouter at Elland Road.

We bring you live matchday coverage as Norwich City head to Championship leaders Leeds United, in a mouthwatering encouter at Elland Road.

Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL Championship clash with Leeds United, in our Matchday Live blog from Elland Road.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Saturday evening’s visit to Marcelo Bielsa’s leaders (5.30pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

Norwich had to make do with a point from the visit of automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United last time out, despite leading twice at Carrow Road.

Meanwhile Leeds extended their lead at the top as they came from behind to win at Rotherham in their Yorkshire derby.

For more exclusive Norwich City content, follow The PinkUn on Facebook

Next up for Daniel Farke’s Canaries will be the East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town at Carrow Road on Sunday week – with Paul Lambert now in charge of the Tractor Boys and no doubt keen to get one over his former side.

Town are current cut adrift at the bottom of the Championship.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

• Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

• Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Parents at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston have been sent a letter informing them a child at the school has been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB). Picture: Google Maps

UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Conviction of rogue Norfolk builder prompts warning that others will not get away with it

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering.

Man’s ‘drunken rant’ at police for buying fast food ends in arrest

The incident took place at McDonalds at the Gapton Hall Industrial Estate. Photo: James Bass

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Leeds United v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP

Alex Tettey was scheduled to return to training this week after a groin problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Man’s ‘drunken rant’ at police for buying fast food ends in arrest

The incident took place at McDonalds at the Gapton Hall Industrial Estate. Photo: James Bass

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Parents at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston have been sent a letter informing them a child at the school has been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB). Picture: Google Maps

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists