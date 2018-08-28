MATCHDAY LIVE: Brentford v Norwich City – Canaries bid for buzzing start to 2019

Norwich City look for a reponse and a positive start to 2019 when they face improving Brentford at Griffin Park. Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL SkyBet Championship clash with Brentford, in our Matchday Live blog from Griffin Park.

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after New Year’s Day’s trip to Thomas Frank’s Bees (3pm kick-off).

Daniel Farke’s side signed off for 2018 with a sickening, floodlight-hit late 4-3 defeat to Frank Lampard’s Derby – which in turn followed a dramatic 3-3 Carrow Road draw with Nottingham Forest.

That ended City’s 12-game unbeaten run, but City still head to west London second in the Championship and unbeaten in 10 consecutive league games on the road.

Meanwhile, Brentford have been improving despite their lowly 18th position – with five points from their last three games, kicked off by a 1-0 win in their previous home game against Bolton just before Christmas.

The Canaries continue their 2019 start with the traditional distraction of an FA Cup third round tie at home to League One title contenders Portsmouth on Saturday (5.30pm), before things get trickier in the Championship.

City will head to automatic promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion the following Saturday, before hosting Birmingham and then Sheffield United (FA Cup dependent) in following weekends.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

