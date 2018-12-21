Search

MATCHDAY LIVE: Blackburn v Norwich City – Canaries aim for positive Rovers return

21 December, 2018 - 12:27
Norwich City complete their first half of the season at Blackburn Rovers - hoping to maintain their impressive away form.

Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL SkyBet Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers, in our Matchday Live blog from Ewood Park.

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Saturday’s trip to Tony Mowbray’s Rovers (3pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

Daniel Farke’s side had to make do with a point from their 2-2 draw at Bristol City last time out, at least extending their current unbeaten run in the Championship to 10 games and nine away from home.

However, City were displaced at the top by Leeds and will be eyeing a return to the summit at Ewood Park, given United are a point ahead but do not play until their tough Sunday lunchtime trip to Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Blackburn are making a good fist of their Championship return and are unbeaten in three games – although they were pegged back from 2-0 up at home to Birmingham last time out; ultimately settling for their 10th draw of the season.

With City guaranteed to sit in the top two at Christmas, things get tricky following their trip to Rovers.

The Canaries’ festive schedule begins on Boxing Day with a visit from Aitor Karanka’s promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest (3pm) before another promotion contender follows suit three days later, with Frank Lampard’s Derby at Carrow Road on Saturday, December 29 (3pm).

That game sends off 2018, before the new year is welcomed in on Tuesday, January 1 with a trip to west London to face faltering Brentford (3pm).

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

