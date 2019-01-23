MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Sheffield United – Canaries clash with automatic promotion rivals

Norwich City welcome Championship automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United, for a crunch Carrow Road fixture. Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL Championship clash with Sheffield United, in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Saturday’s visit from Chris Wilder’s Blades (3pm kick-off).

Daniel Farke’s side picked up a superb 3-1 win over play-off chasing Birmingham last weekend; their first victory in six games but equally a third Championship game unbeaten.

The win moved City back into second spot in the second tier, just a point behind leaders Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United last 1-0 at Swansea – enough to see them lose third place to West Bromwich Albion.

However, that defeat ended a run of four successive wins while the Blades won at Carrow Road last season as well as in injury time at Bramall Lane back in August – Norwich’s last league away defeat.

In the midst of a tough run, Farke’s Canaries follow the weekend with a mouth-watering trip to Leeds on Saturday (5.30pm) to kick off February.

Then comes another crucial clash, with Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town the visitors to a sold-out Carrow Road the following Sunday (12pm).

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene.

