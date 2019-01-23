Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Sheffield United – Canaries clash with automatic promotion rivals

23 January, 2019 - 22:34
Norwich City welcome Championship automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United, for a crunch Carrow Road fixture.

Norwich City welcome Championship automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United, for a crunch Carrow Road fixture.

Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL Championship clash with Sheffield United, in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Saturday’s visit from Chris Wilder’s Blades (3pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

Daniel Farke’s side picked up a superb 3-1 win over play-off chasing Birmingham last weekend; their first victory in six games but equally a third Championship game unbeaten.

The win moved City back into second spot in the second tier, just a point behind leaders Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United last 1-0 at Swansea – enough to see them lose third place to West Bromwich Albion.

However, that defeat ended a run of four successive wins while the Blades won at Carrow Road last season as well as in injury time at Bramall Lane back in August – Norwich’s last league away defeat.

For more exclusive Norwich City content, follow The PinkUn on Facebook

In the midst of a tough run, Farke’s Canaries follow the weekend with a mouth-watering trip to Leeds on Saturday (5.30pm) to kick off February.

Then comes another crucial clash, with Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town the visitors to a sold-out Carrow Road the following Sunday (12pm).

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

• Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

• Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Builder who took £1,500 from woman for work he never started walks away from court unpunished

File photo. Builder Stuart Otter, from Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Santander closes three high street banks in Norfolk

Santander closes banks across the East of England. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Why To Kill a Mockingbird has been cancelled at Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ex-Norwich City player found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Mercy nightclub

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

Cross-party letter demands end to ‘chaos and confusion’ in Norfolk and Suffolk mental health

Seven of the region's MPs have written to NHS Improvement demanding mental health changes. Photos: Archant

‘He always put others before himself’ - tributes to Taverham Nursery Centre owner who has died

Roy_Drane_obituary

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Linnets unbeaten run comes to an end at Hitchin

Ian Culverhouse suffered his first league defeat since returning to manage King's Lynn Town Picture: Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists