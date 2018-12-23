Search

Advanced search

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Nottingham Forest – Canaries open home crunch Christmas double-header

23 December, 2018 - 21:41
Norwich City return to Carrow Road on Boxing Day, as fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest visit for a compelling Championship clash.

Norwich City return to Carrow Road on Boxing Day, as fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest visit for a compelling Championship clash.

Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL SkyBet Championship clash with Nottingham Forest, in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Boxing Day’s visit from Aitor Karanka’s Forest (3pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

Daniel Farke’s side signed off for Christmas with a superb 1-0 win at Blackburn, thanks to another late Teemu Pukki strike.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest lost for the first time in their history at home to Queens Park Rangers – upping the pressure on Karanka and his side’s stalling promotion bid.

The game is lined up for Lewis Grabban’s latest Carrow Road return, after a mixed spell at Norwich.

For more exclusive Norwich City content, follow The PinkUn on Facebook

Following the Canaries’ opening festive fixture, another promotion contender follows suit on Saturday with Frank Lampard’s Derby at Carrow Road the visitors (3pm).

That game sends off 2018, before the new year is welcomed in on Tuesday, January 1 with a trip to west London to face faltering Brentford (3pm).

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

• Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

• Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Man dies in Suffolk crash which closed road for eight hours

A fatal road traffic collission occurred on the B112 between Mildenhall and Lakenheath on Sunday December 23rd. The road is now open Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

Sylvester Coleman and his partner Jade Kadolski discovered cobwebs and a maggot inside a box of cereal bought from Tesco in Swaffham. Picture: Sylvester Coleman

Contributions to the RNLI honoured at Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Photo shows from Jim Carter, Mick Sinacola, David Mason, Lindsey Wigmore, Rod Wells, Paddy Lee and Rev Albert Cadmore. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & Gorleston

New UK trailer released for film based on Norwich wrestler’s life

WWE star Paige. WWE star Paige. Picture John Giamundo/2015 WWE, Inc
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists