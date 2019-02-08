Search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Ipswich Town – Derby day meets Championship reality

08 February, 2019 - 10:33
Follow the 107th East Anglian derby between Norwich City and Ipswich Town live from Carrow Road in our matchday blog.

Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL Championship East Anglian derby clash with Ipswich Town, in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Sunday lunchtime’s derby return from Paul Lambert and his Tractor Boys (12pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

Norwich produced their performance of the season to dismantle Leeds United at Elland Road last time out, in turn replacing them at the top of the Championship until this weekend’s fixtures.

Meanwhile, Ipswich’s plight took another turn for the worse as they suffered a late home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday to leave them marooned at the bottom of the table.

Lambert led City to back to back promotions and some of their most emphatic derby successes during his three seasons as manager. He now makes his latest return to Carrow Road as the first manager to take charge of both derby rivals.

Next up for Daniel Farke’s Canaries will be a north-west double header.

Another encounter with a former boss takes place at Deepdale on Wednesday (7.45pm), with a trip to Alex Neil’s Preston North End.

Struggling Bolton Wanderers then await City three days’ later (3pm) at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

