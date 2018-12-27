Search

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Derby – Canaries complete festive Midlands double

27 December, 2018 - 16:50
Norwich City complete their Carrow Road festive double-header with a visit from Frank Lampard's Derby County.

Norwich City complete their Carrow Road festive double-header with a visit from Frank Lampard's Derby County.

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL SkyBet Championship clash with Derby County, in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Saturday’s visit from Frank Lampard’s Rams (3pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

Daniel Farke’s side did it again on Boxing Day, coming from 3-0 to earn a stunning point in injury time against Derby’s bitter rivals Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, County lost 3-1 in a bad-tempered affair at Sheffield United.

The game is City’s last of 2018.

Following the Canaries’ Rams task, struggling Brentford welcome City to Griffin Park on Tuesday, January 1 to welcome in 2019.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

