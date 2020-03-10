Video
City duo named in Northern Ireland squad for upcoming Play-Off semi-final
PUBLISHED: 15:39 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 10 March 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Norwich City duo Jamal Lewis and Michael McGovern have been named in Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina later this month.
Lewis returns to the international scene after missing the defeat to Germany due to injury. The 22-year-old has made 12 appearances for his country, and will hoping to help them progress to the European Championships this summer.
McGovern has been on the periphery of the Canaries squad this season but continues to be an important part of the Northern Ireland squad.
The 35-year-old has fallen behind Burnley shot-stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the pecking order.
Former City striker Kyle Lafferty has also been named in the squad. The 32-year-old is currently plying his trade at League One side Sunderland and has scored twice in ten fixtures.