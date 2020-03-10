Video

City duo named in Northern Ireland squad for upcoming Play-Off semi-final

Jamal Lewis has been named in the Northern Ireland squad. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Norwich City duo Jamal Lewis and Michael McGovern have been named in Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael O'Neill has named his squad for our huge UEFA @Euro2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina #GAWA — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) March 10, 2020

Lewis returns to the international scene after missing the defeat to Germany due to injury. The 22-year-old has made 12 appearances for his country, and will hoping to help them progress to the European Championships this summer.

McGovern has been on the periphery of the Canaries squad this season but continues to be an important part of the Northern Ireland squad.

The 35-year-old has fallen behind Burnley shot-stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the pecking order.

Former City striker Kyle Lafferty has also been named in the squad. The 32-year-old is currently plying his trade at League One side Sunderland and has scored twice in ten fixtures.