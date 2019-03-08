Search

Liverpool or Manchester United could be 'too hard to turn down' for ex-City ace

PUBLISHED: 14:09 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:09 19 September 2019

James Maddison won three of his nine England U21 caps while he was a Norwich player Picture: Nigel French/PA

James Maddison won three of his nine England U21 caps while he was a Norwich player Picture: Nigel French/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers admits the Foxes could struggle to keep James Maddison out of the clutches of Liverpool or Manchester United.

Leicester managed to keep hold of ex-Norwich City playmaker Maddison despite the 22-year-old being linked with a £60m move to Old Trafford in the summer.

However, Rodgers concedes that any future approach could be difficult to turn down for the player.

The Canaries will be interested observers given the club negotiated a 15 percent sell-on fee on any profit the Foxes make on the £25m they paid City last summer.

"I've been fortunate that I've been at Liverpool where I understand the draw of that type of club," said Rodgers. "Liverpool and Manchester United are two of the biggest clubs by far.

"There's other great clubs, there's big clubs, but those two, in terms of worldwide status, are above the other clubs.

"Whenever a player gets an opportunity to go to a club like that, to experience that type of pressure, that expectation - and of course there'll be a financial side to it as well, let's be real - that as a package in a short career is maybe something that is too hard to turn down.

"I understand it, I get it."

