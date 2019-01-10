Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

‘We are lacking 10 players’ – Leeds boss Bielsa frustrated as City’s promotion rivals lose another option

10 January, 2019 - 12:17
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

The manager of Norwich City’s promotion rivals Leeds has bemoaned the amount of players missing from his squad, after seeing midfielder Lewis Baker recalled by Chelsea.

Marcelo Bielsa cut a frustrated figure in his latest press conference, ahead of a home clash with another of the teams with hopes of a Premier League return, Derby County, on Friday night.

The Championship leaders – two points clear of second-placed Norwich – have lost their last two league games and were knocked out of the FA Cup by QPR as injuries have mounted.

The Whites are set to be without creative midfielder Pablo Hernandez with a thigh injury and Kalvin Phillips through suspension, adding to Barry Douglas, Patrick Bamford, Gaetano Berardi, Stuart Dallas and Izzy Brown already being injured.

Creative talent Samu Saiz also returned home to Spain this month, joining Getafe, while on-loan Chelsea keeper Jamal Blackman broke his leg in November.

“We are lacking 10 players,” Bielsa said. “If the club can bring in players, it will be only if they are better than the players that we have.

“In the next few weeks, we will have Dallas, Berardi, Phillips, Brown, Bamford and Douglas with us, so among the 10 absences, we will have a reduction.

“That is why I clearly say that if nobody comes, we will solve the problems anyway.

“We have the obligation to win the next game and we can win the next one. We have just lost the last three games. The last one we deserved to lose, but the two Championship games, we did not. So we have no excuses not to win against Derby County.”

MORE: Five games which will test Norwich City’s promotion credentials to the limit

England U21 midfielder Baker was recalled by Chelsea and sent straight back out on loan to Reading.

“He was always inside the group, even if it is true that he has not played a lot,” Bielsa added, speaking to the Yorkshire Post.

“Maybe he felt that we did not value him at the right level. The only time I talked to him about this subject, not only did I tell him I wanted him to stay with us, I (also) told him that we wanted him to stay for the next year. He has obviously taken another decision.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Most Read

9 celebrities you probably didn’t realise from Herefordshire and the Wye Valley

#includeImage($article, 225)

Courtfield Estate wins AONB Farming Awards 2013

#includeImage($article, 225)

Herefordshire's Staunton Park Gardens

#includeImage($article, 225)

Managing deer to save the countryside

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brigit Strawbridge opens herb farm shop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

‘Selfish car drivers’ are the cause of traffic delays claims bus boss

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Go-East Anglia, which runs the Konectbus service, has said selfish drivers are the cause of unpredictable accidents on the A47 and unplanned hold-ups in the city. Photo : Steve Adams

Norwich Ice Rink sees record attendance

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Is the iPhone dead? Your views on the phone that changed the world

Have we finally fallen out of love with the iPhone? Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists