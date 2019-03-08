Search

Norfolk's Lauren Hemp is called into the full England squad

PUBLISHED: 18:32 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:32 06 October 2019

England's Beth Mead (left) and Brazil's Feitoza Kathellen during the International Friendly match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.



PA Wire

Norfolk youngster Lauren Hemp has been called into the full England squad for the first time.

The 19-year-old from North Walsham has been drafted into the Lionesses' squad for tomorrow's night's friendly against Portugal after Manchester City colleague Jill Scott withdrew because of injury.

Scott, who played the full game as England were beaten by 2-1 Brazil in Middlesbrough on Saturday, picked up a slight ankle strain during the match and has returned to her club as a precaution.

Having trained with Phil Neville's party in the build-up to the game Hemp was called up as a replacement along with Everton's Chloe Kelly and will now he hoping for a chance to impress in Lisbon.

It is the latest step up for the footballing ladder for the Norfolk teenager, who has progressed from the under-15 set-up to the highest level in just four years.

In May 2017, she captained England at the UEFA Women's Under-17 Championship and she continued to move up through the ranks, helping England finish third at last year's Under-20 World Cup in France.

That followed hard on the heels of a dream move to Manchester City from Bristol City, where her goalscoring exploits brought her to the attention of one of the biggest clubs in the rapidly developing Women's Premier League.

Her call-up went down well in Norfolk, with Emma Fletcher of the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation tweeting: "So incredibly proud of you Lauren,⁩ always had the right attitude. Seems not long ago ⁦Jackie Thornton and I were looking after you on your very first Centre Tour."

Hemp will be joining an England squad in need of a lift after Saturday's reverse made it fourth defeats in five matches. Coach Phil Neville is confident his team will return to winning ways soon, even though he accepts recent results haven't been good enough.

Neville said: "Losing four out of five games is not acceptable and I don't want to brush around that but I can take comfort from the way we performed. The only thing missing from our game was the ruthlessness. We are getting punished for every little mistake we are making."

