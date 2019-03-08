Search

First look: New vision for The Nest sports hub as £1m fundraising campaign is launched

PUBLISHED: 18:00 09 October 2019

Visuals of phase two of The Nest community sports hub. Picture: Norwich City CSF

CSF

A renewed vision for a sport and wellbeing charity's hub on the edge of Norwich can today be revealed, following a funding blow.

The Norwich City Community Sports Foundation (CSF) was forced to go back to the drawing board for the second phase of The Nest community sports hub in Horsford after missing out on funding from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) earlier this year.

The first phase of the base, at the former Anglian Windows site, opened last year and already more than 4,000 people have made use of its state-of-the-art facilities.

Now the revised vision for the next phase of development has been revealed - though it hinges on a further £1m being raised to make it a reality.

Jackie Thornton, head of development at CSF, said: "Unfortunately, as with all good plans, complications can arise and some funding did not come off so we had to look at what we can do now and what would have to wait.

"Not everything always goes to plan, but it is all about finding a different solution and being resilient.

The original plan aimed to spend £9.4m on a new gym, 3G football pitch, café, sports centre and IT suite on the site.

A number of these features still remain included in the proposals, which would see a new artificial pitch, the IT suite remaining and two further multi-use space, costing £4.6m in total - £3.6m of which has already been made.

The £1m goal, however, has immediately been halved, with Norwich City Football Club agreeing to match-fund any amount raised up to £500,000.

Mrs Thornton added: "We're all delighted the football club has agreed to support us so much, so hopefully we will be able to reach that £1m target in the next few months."

The CSF is hoping it can hit its target in the next four month, with the campaign due to be highlighted on October 27, when the Canaries host Manchester United in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that The Nest is set to provide a permanent home for the Norwich City Women's Football Club, which currently plays its games at Plantation Park in Blofield.

