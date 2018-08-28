Search

Advanced search

Late winner from Barkarson earns FA Youth Cup win for City U18s

PUBLISHED: 21:12 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:18 12 December 2018

Atli Barkarson scored the winner for Norwich City u18s at Port Vale Picture: Sonya Duncan

Atli Barkarson scored the winner for Norwich City u18s at Port Vale Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

They nearly threw it away but Norwich City Under-18s progressed to the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup, thanks to a late winner at Port Vale.

The youngsters of the League Two hosts held the young Canaries to keep the score at 0-0 at the break but a spectacular 30-yard strike from midfielder Saul Milovanovic broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 67th minute.

Ethen Vaughan slotted home from close range four minutes later and City appeared to be well on course for a trip to Preston North End in the next round, only for the Valiants to score twice in six minutes, equalising with three minutes remaining to seemingly tee up extra-time at Vale Park

However, Iceland Under-19 midfielder Atli Barkarson turned home from a corner in the 89th minute to salvage victory for Norwich.

Norwich U18s: Blair, Thomas, Barkarson, Omobamidele, Lomas (C), Milovanovic, Vaughan (Richardson 83), Dronfield, Idah, Omotoye, Giurgi (Keller 57). Unused subs: Dickerson (GK), Ahmadi, Berkeley

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Plenty of Fish conwoman from Norwich stole man’s life savings and made false rape allegation against him

Natalie Rivers. Picture: Natalie Rivers

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Dreadful, frustrating, appalling’ - campaigners call for better bus and rail links at north Norfolk station

Campaigners David Hurdle and James Thomson are calling for better bus and train links in north Norfolk. Picture: Archant

North Norfolk MP asks health secretary to meet people ‘let down’ by mental health trust

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb has asked the health secretary, Suffolk MP Matt Hancock, to meet with his constituents who “felt they have been let down” by the region’s mental health trust. Picture: Sonya Duncan/Simon Parker

Updated A1075 reopened after emergency services on scene at two vehicle crash

The A1075 near Thetford is shut after a crash. Picture: Denise Bradley

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

WATCH: We’re having moose for dessert – The PinkUn Show #160 LIVE on all things Norwich City

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns to cover all Norwich City bases from down the pub, with Michael Bailey and guests.

Opinion Ian Clarke: Actually Moose, Norwich City would be brilliant for the Premier League

ian clarke
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory with the home fans the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 08/12/2018

Video ‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

Chris Lakey
Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

Jack Reeve: Make no mistake, Norwich City are the real deal

Jack Reeve
City fans are starting to believe this could be their year, says Jack Reeve. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Regardless of the next five months, Carrow Road is set for a special clash of the legends

Michael Bailey
Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan, centre, celebrate Norwich City's play-off final success at Wembley with their Canaries team-mates in 2015. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion Ian Clarke: Actually Moose, Norwich City would be brilliant for the Premier League

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory with the home fans the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 08/12/2018

Video ‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

‘We will never give up’ – Canaries in high spirits ahead of trip to Bristol

Teemu Pukki launched into celebration after scoring an injury-time winner against Bolton at the weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Gallery Pukki loving life under Farke as Canaries players spread festive cheer at hospital

Norwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - from left, Jordan Rhodes, Louis Thompson, Marco Stiepermann and Teemu Pukki Picture: Norwich City FC

Success of first legends game teed up chance of further Carrow Road fun for good causes

Just short of 18,000 watched Norwich City Legends take on Inter Forever at Carrow Road in May Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists