Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Late deadline day deals for former Norwich City duo at West Brom

01 February, 2019 - 06:30
Wes Hoolahan was in FA Cup action for West Brom at the weekend and has now signed a contract extension Picture: PA

Wes Hoolahan was in FA Cup action for West Brom at the weekend and has now signed a contract extension Picture: PA

PA Wire

There was a late flurry of activity from Norwich City’s promotion rivals West Brom beyond the 11pm transfer deadline last night, as two former Canaries were signed for the second half of the season.

City academy product Jacob Murphy was being linked with a loan move to the Baggies during recent weeks and that switch was finally confirmed at 11.30pm, after the appropriate paperwork was lodged in time.

The 23-year-old was announced as part of an impressive triple loan swoop, alongside Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen and Swansea winger Jefferson Montero.

It later emerged that Canaries legend Wes Hoolahan had signed an extension to his deal with the Baggies as well, which had initially been until January, with the option of an extension until the end of the campaign.

The 36-year-old Irish playmaker has only made eight appearances for Darren Moore’s promotion hopefuls – who are four points adrift of Norwich in fourth place with a game in hand – but started a 0-0 draw at top-flight Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Hoolahan said: “I was absolutely thrilled when the gaffer gave me the call to tell me he wanted to extend my stay.

“I’m happy to play whatever role is required of me – as long as the boys are winning, that’s all that matters. It’s a great group of lads to be around and although I had options it was an easy decision to stay here.

“I think it’s going to be an exciting end to the season and I can play a part in what we’re all trying to achieve.”

The contract extension does provide one potential sticking point, as Hoolahan’s City testimonial is due to be played at Carrow Road on Monday, May 6, the day after the final games of the regular season.

The celebration match alongside fellow club legend Russell Martin, featuring two teams of Norwich legends, could prove awkward as if the Baggies were in the play-offs Hoolahan may be unable to play in the fund-raising exhibition – if he is still in contention for Moore’s matchday squads.

Meanwhile, the signing of Murphy on loan puts the winger in competitions with the Canaries in the promotion race, having been part of the FA Youth Cup winning squad in 2013 alongside twin brother Josh, being brought up in west Norfolk.

Moore, speaking to his club’s website, added: “He’s another exciting young prospect for English football, an England Under-21 international who has got qualities I think our supporters will enjoy.

“He has bags of energy, plenty of pace and a freshness which will be a welcome addition to the team. I’m really thrilled we have got him in.”

Murphy was sold to Newcastle in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth £10m up front, potentially rising to £12.5m, after scoring 10 goals in 42 games for Norwich, but is yet to establish himself in the Premier League.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traffic chaos caused by car fire on A11

The car on fire northbound on the A11 near the Ketteringham junction causing a traffic tailback. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New tenant announced in Castle Mall

PureGym is moving into Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Archant.

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon with electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

The village at war - parish council chairman’s letter on two years of ‘false allegations and abuse’ to councillors and staff

Hoveton Parish Council chairman Martin Richmond. Photo: Simon Finlay

Starbucks drive-through could be built on supermarket car park

The Asda store in Lowestoft, where the new Starbucks coffee shop development is being proposed for the southern section of the Asda car park. Picture: Google Images

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Running column: Mark Armstrong on his Freethorpe 10 experience and his struggle with safety pins...

Mark Armstrong enjoyed his Freethorpe 10 experience. Picture: Sally Bliss

New tenant announced in Castle Mall

PureGym is moving into Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Archant.

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon with electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Traffic chaos caused by car fire on A11

The car on fire northbound on the A11 near the Ketteringham junction causing a traffic tailback. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The village at war - parish council chairman’s letter on two years of ‘false allegations and abuse’ to councillors and staff

Hoveton Parish Council chairman Martin Richmond. Photo: Simon Finlay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists