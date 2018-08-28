Search

WATCH: Lambert sent off to delight of Carrow Road faithful after furious brawl during City’s derby triumph over Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 15:46 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 10 February 2019

Ipswich Town Manager Paul Lambert takes his seat in the stand after being send off by Referee Peter Bankes during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images L

Paul Chesterton

Former Norwich City boss Paul Lambert was left seeing red on his return to Carrow Road this afternoon, being sent to the stands after a furious melee on the touchline following a nasty tackle from one of his Ipswich players just before half-time.

Lambert had to be restrained by stewards and a police officer as he angrily gestured towards the Canaries’ bench before being shown a red card by referee Peter Bankes.

The incident was sparked by a bad Jon Nolan tackle on Max Aarons just in front of the dugouts, which was only punished by a yellow card.

But with the Norwich crowd and bench calling for a red, players came together and staff clashed on the touchline, resulting in Lambert’s red card – to the delight of the home crowd.

REPORT: Pukki leads Canaries to derby delight as unbeaten record against Ipswich stretches to a tremendous 12

Norwich’s head of performance, Chris Domogalla, was also shown red for his part in the chaos before the two continued their frank discussion on the way down the tunnel.

The red cards came just seconds before the half-time break, with Norwich a goal up thanks to Onel Hernandez’s second-minute opener.

Teemu Pukki scored twice in the second half to ensure a 3-0 win for the hosts.

Chants of “Lambert, what’s the score?” and “there’s only one Paul Lambert” made it even more difficult for the man who led City from League One to the Premier League during his spell in charge between 2009 and 2012, as he watched the second half from the directors’ box.

• Watch the brawl as it broke out above

Topic Tags:

