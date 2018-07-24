‘I just can’t wait to show what I’m worth on the pitch again’ – Krul keen to get started at City

Published: 5:13 PM July 24, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Tim Krul can't wait to get started as a Norwich City player after joining on a free transfer.

The former Newcastle number one spent last season acting as cover at Premier League side Brighton, making just five cup appearances.

The previous season was spent regaining fitness on loan at AZ Alkmaar as he recovered from the anterior cruciate ligament injury which effectively finished his Newcastle career, after 245 appearances and over a decade with the Magpies.

'I'm really happy and really pleased it's all done. It's really nice to sign on the dotted line and I can't wait to get started,' Krul told's City's official website. 'I spoke with the manager and people at the club and it moved very quickly.

'That's one of the reasons it happened fast and I like it when somebody is interested properly and they don't mess about.

'The manager rang and explained everything – what his plans were, what he expected of me – and I really liked what I was hearing.

'The manager said he knew what my qualities were and that he was keen to get me back to the level I was at before my injury.

'It's a new start. It feels like a new kickstart in my career. I've done what I've done and I just can't wait to show what I'm worth on the pitch again.'

MORE: It's Krul to be kind for Remi but the gloves could still be up for grabs at CityThe 30-year-old has been capped eight times at international level by Holland, including a memorable World Cup quarter-final appearance, being brought on just before a penalty shootout against Costa Rica and making two saves to seal victory.

He has signed a two-year contract and will compete with Remi Matthews and Michael McGovern for the number one shirt, although it remains to be seen if one of those keepers could now leave.

The Canaries head to Luton Town for their next pre-season friendly on Wednesday night (7.45pm) and then Charlton on Saturday (3pm), with City fans now eagerly waiting to see Krul in action.