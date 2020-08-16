Search

Former Canaries midfielder joins Swansea City

PUBLISHED: 13:02 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 16 August 2020

Mario Vrancic of Norwich and Korey Smith of Bristol City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 13/01/2018

Norwich City academy graduate Korey Smith has joined Swansea City after his release from Bristol City.

Nottingham - Saturday August 28th, 2010: Korey Smith of Norwich at the end of the Npower Championship match at The City Ground, Nottingham. (Pic by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images)Nottingham - Saturday August 28th, 2010: Korey Smith of Norwich at the end of the Npower Championship match at The City Ground, Nottingham. (Pic by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images)

The midfielder has penned a two-year deal at the Liberty Stadium, and is hoping to help the Swans return to the top-flight.

The 29-year-old made 73 appearances for the Canaries, helping the club gain promotion from League One in 2009.

“I have not come here to have a holiday, I want to try and get this team back to the Premier League. That is my goal,” he told Swansea City’s website.

“I have a young family and I wanted to be able to get settled nice and quickly, I did not really want to wait around,” he said.

“When this opportunity came up, I jumped at it, to be honest.

“Me and my family are really excited to come down here. I have two young boys who cannot wait to get out on the beaches and enjoy the Joe’s ice cream we have been hearing so much about.”

