Former Canaries midfielder joins Swansea City
PUBLISHED: 13:02 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 16 August 2020
©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222
Norwich City academy graduate Korey Smith has joined Swansea City after his release from Bristol City.
The midfielder has penned a two-year deal at the Liberty Stadium, and is hoping to help the Swans return to the top-flight.
The 29-year-old made 73 appearances for the Canaries, helping the club gain promotion from League One in 2009.
“I have not come here to have a holiday, I want to try and get this team back to the Premier League. That is my goal,” he told Swansea City’s website.
“I have a young family and I wanted to be able to get settled nice and quickly, I did not really want to wait around,” he said.
“When this opportunity came up, I jumped at it, to be honest.
“Me and my family are really excited to come down here. I have two young boys who cannot wait to get out on the beaches and enjoy the Joe’s ice cream we have been hearing so much about.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.