Klose’s Canaries header, Leitner’s strike and classic Ipswich commentary – re-living the recent drama of derby day

Timm Klose of Norwich scores his sides equalising goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 18/02/2018 ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

“How awful, oh no! When are Ipswich Town ever going to beat them?!” It’s a question being asked yet again as Norwich City prepare to host their arch rivals at Carrow Road this weekend.

The BBC Radio Suffolk commentary encapsulated the despair for Town fans almost a year ago, when Timm Klose’s towering header in the fifth minute of injury-time kept City’s unbeaten derby streak going.

Blues skipper Luke Chambers looked to have brought an end to that run at nine matches of dominance for the Canaries, when he headed the visitors ahead in the 89th minute at Carrow Road in February 2018.

That prompted a remarkably angry response from Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy amid the celebrations, as his time at Town started drawing to a close amid a rather frosty atmosphere.

However, things got even worse for the Suffolk boys when Grant Hanley dug deep to prevent a goal-kick and crossed for his centre-back partner Klose, who sparked wild celebrations as he powered home a late equaliser in front of the Barclay.

It sparked a line of commentary which has gone down in East Anglian derby history.

“A chance! Oh, Norwich have equalised – how awful, oh no! When are Ipswich Town ever going to beat them?!” – cried BBC Radio Suffolk’s commentator Brenner Woolley, in audio which quickly went viral on social media.

“It’s Klose, Gunn has run the length of the field, oh this is heartbreaking!

“There are fans on the pitch, Ipswich fans can’t believe it, Bialkowski is crestfallen, look at Mick McCarthy’s face on the monitor! It’s Norwich City 1 Ipswich Town 1.”

It was a lucky escape for Daniel Farke’s team, who finished below Ipswich on goal difference last season, with both meandering in mid-table – although James Maddison’s strike had earned victory at Portman Road for the Canaries earlier in that season.

It was Moritz Leitner’s turn to be the City hero earlier this season, equalising with a fine strike in the 71st minute, to stretch the Norfolk dominance of the derby to 11 matches.

• Ahead of the 90th league meeting of the arch rivals, take a look back at some of the recent derby drama