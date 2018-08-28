Search

Team news: Klose ruled out but Leitner fully fit ahead of City’s trip to Blackburn

PUBLISHED: 14:32 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:39 21 December 2018

Moritz Leitner is set to return for Norwich City at Blackburn after a full week of training Picture Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Moritz Leitner is fully fit for Norwich City’s trip to Blackburn but Timm Klose will not travel as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

German midfielder Leitner missed three games with a calf injury but was on the bench during last week’s 2-2 draw at Bristol City.

After remaining an unused substitute the former Borussia Dortmand man has had another week to sharpen up, with head coach Daniel Farke also confirming the flu bug which had caused problems in Bristol has now subsided in his squad.

“In general it was a much better week, in comparison with the last week, so no flu or cold, so it was a good to have a proper training week with many lads on the pitch,” Farke said at his pre-match press conference.

“It’s good, for example, for Grant to have one more week, also Moritz Leitner one week more and has been 10 days in training.

“Timm is back in training since Wednesday but we have a further decision to leave him here and to travel without him because he still doesn’t feel 100 percent comfortable and we don’t want to take any risks during this period.

“Still this injury is a bit in his head but it was important that at least he was on the training pitch in the last three days and that he will be fully fit against Nottingham but it’s a bit too risky to let him travel with us so he will stay at home.”

The trip to Blackburn, who have lost one of 22 home league games in 2018 and are only five points adrift of the play-offs, begins a busy schedule of four games in 11 days.

With home games against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day and Derby on December 29, Farke’s staff are being careful with Klose, having been without the Switzerland international for two games already.

“We won’t take any risks because he is too important for us to risk a bigger injury,” City’s boss added. “We all got the feeling there is not such a big risk but not 100 percent comfortable in his movements and his sprints.

“He is able to train and for Nottingham we have a few more days and I’m pretty sure he will be back for this game.

“It will be a tough game tomorrow and you have to be 100 percent focused and disciplined, not thinking about the injury, and for this he has to stay at home.”

Farke also confirmed Grant Hanley is fit and raring to go, having banked a further 90 minutes with the under-23s on Monday, but said Kenny McLean is unlikely to be considered for the festive fixtures.

