Search

Advanced search

Video

"It is the most important game of our lives" - Liverpool boss full of praise for Norwich City ahead of Premier League clash

PUBLISHED: 11:38 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 14 February 2020

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Norwich City during his pre-match press conference. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Norwich City during his pre-match press conference. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

PA Wire

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Norwich City when he addressed the media in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

Klopp looks likely to lead the Reds to their first Premier League title and has established a 22-point gap over second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League.

Liverpool are preparing to face the Canaries in a reverse of the opening day fixture when Klopp's men ran out comfortable winners over Farke's men.

Despite the 4-1 victory, the German admitted he was surprised at City's position in the league.

"It's a surprise. What I admire is that they stick to their principles and the game against us was an example of the whole Norwich City season, really good football, super coaching and you can see all the movements they work on in the training ground.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Norwich head coach Daniel Farke before the Premier League match at Anfield in August Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Norwich head coach Daniel Farke before the Premier League match at Anfield in August Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"They're confident. After conceding four in the first half, they didn't give up and, in that game, they scored and had more chances," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.

"They've caused 95pc of teams they've faced real problems but, in the end, they've lost a lot of these games, that's why they're in the situation they are.

"From the outside, it looks like this club really sticks together and they know what their position is and, as strange as it sounds like they're in a really good moment.

"It is the most important game of our lives. People think it will be easy, it won't."

City will need to draw inspiration from some of the 'great escapes' of the past if they are to survive in the top-flight, but Klopp is adamant City will bounce back if they do suffer relegation.

"Of course, they still want to stay in the Premier League, which is still possible, difficult but possible, but you can see in the transfers they made in the winter.

"They're transfers for next season where they'll be strong again whatever league they're in. Nobody questions Daniel Farke because he is doing a super job. Consistency has maybe been a problem for Norwich, I'm not sure.

"I was in a similar position at Mainz, we played good football, but we couldn't stay in the league at one point and we needed to come back but it's possible.

"You need a plan for tomorrow, next month and the next few years. For me, it looks like they have that and I'm full of respect."

Most Read

Wetherspoons granted licence for new pub after no-one objects

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

‘Your heart just sinks’ - clothing shop hit with second break-in in less than a month

Gallyons on Red Lion Street in Norwich, which was broken into on Wednesday. Picture: Anita Barry

Staff in Norwich Wetherspoon’s now wearing body cams, chain confirms

Here are the crimes reported at all 10 of the Wetherspoon pubs in Norfolk during 2019. Photo: Archant

Police cordon off part of city centre after man found with serious injuries

Police have sealed off part of the area around the River Wensum and the Hotel Nelson. Pic: Archant.

Village eatery closure due to ‘Brexit situation’, says former diner owner

The owner of a family restaurant which closed after thirty years has blamed the business failure on Brexit. Pictured, Nick's Diner in Deopham. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police cordon off part of city centre after man found with serious injuries

Police have sealed off part of the area around the River Wensum and the Hotel Nelson. Pic: Archant.

Mark Armstrong: Why running is one of the greatest loves

Mark Armstrong and wife, Alison, smile for the camera with their medal for completing the Edinburgh Marathon. Picture: Edinburgh Marathon

Plans for ‘anonymous’ 150 homes delayed as councillors block approval

The land west of A144 St John's Road. Photo: Google Maps

‘Disappointing and frustrating’ - 2,000 fines in a year for illegal parking in disabled spaces

Nearly 2,000 people were fined last year for parking in spaces reserved for people with disabilities without having a blue badge permit. Photo: Getty Images

“It is the most important game of our lives” - Liverpool boss full of praise for Norwich City ahead of Premier League clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Norwich City during his pre-match press conference. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Drive 24