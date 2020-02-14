Video

"It is the most important game of our lives" - Liverpool boss full of praise for Norwich City ahead of Premier League clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Norwich City during his pre-match press conference. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire PA Wire

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Norwich City when he addressed the media in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Klopp looks likely to lead the Reds to their first Premier League title and has established a 22-point gap over second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League.

Liverpool are preparing to face the Canaries in a reverse of the opening day fixture when Klopp's men ran out comfortable winners over Farke's men.

Despite the 4-1 victory, the German admitted he was surprised at City's position in the league.

"It's a surprise. What I admire is that they stick to their principles and the game against us was an example of the whole Norwich City season, really good football, super coaching and you can see all the movements they work on in the training ground.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Norwich head coach Daniel Farke before the Premier League match at Anfield in August Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Norwich head coach Daniel Farke before the Premier League match at Anfield in August Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"They're confident. After conceding four in the first half, they didn't give up and, in that game, they scored and had more chances," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.

"They've caused 95pc of teams they've faced real problems but, in the end, they've lost a lot of these games, that's why they're in the situation they are.

"From the outside, it looks like this club really sticks together and they know what their position is and, as strange as it sounds like they're in a really good moment.

"It is the most important game of our lives. People think it will be easy, it won't."

City will need to draw inspiration from some of the 'great escapes' of the past if they are to survive in the top-flight, but Klopp is adamant City will bounce back if they do suffer relegation.

"Of course, they still want to stay in the Premier League, which is still possible, difficult but possible, but you can see in the transfers they made in the winter.

"They're transfers for next season where they'll be strong again whatever league they're in. Nobody questions Daniel Farke because he is doing a super job. Consistency has maybe been a problem for Norwich, I'm not sure.

"I was in a similar position at Mainz, we played good football, but we couldn't stay in the league at one point and we needed to come back but it's possible.

"You need a plan for tomorrow, next month and the next few years. For me, it looks like they have that and I'm full of respect."