A good start for Lynn on the pitch ... an expensive one off it

Columnist

It has already been a season of unexpected expenses, even though we have only been going a few short weeks.

Firstly, our irrigation pump failed - it was only a few weeks over two years old and the autopsy showed a fatal electrical fault on one of the printed circuit boards. The result was an unexpected £8,000 invoice.

The simple planning process which we hoped would enable us to raise money for the club by putting on concerts ended up costing an additional £9,000 in legal costs than we budgeted for, after the matter was called in by a councillor.

Our new scoreboard needed much heavier supports than was thought necessary and costs rose by around £5,000.

A few hours after Brackley were dispatched at The Walks, the heavy rain flooded the entire main stand downstairs. We lost carpets, computers, blank tickets, washing machines, tumble dryers, freezers, fridges, an endless list as the water engulfed anything and everything on the floor. I turned to our insurance policy and found a £10,000 excess that needs to be paid for any form of flooding or persistent rain! One day I will find an insurance policy that does what it is meant to do in terms of adversity.

So, a cool £32,000 of non-budgeted costs have to be found somehow.

On the pitch, though, it is four wins in four matches, with nine goals scored and one conceded and I agree with our manager Tommy Widdrington that we have certainly got a few more gears to go through yet.

Today we are at home to Leamington, a well-run club with a decent manager in Paul Holleran, who knows what this league is all about. I fully accept the point that we must face teams who will be expected to finish far higher up the table than the ones we have played already. I would counter that argument though by saying we made a decent fist of things when we went down 2-0 against Norwich City in our first home pre-season fixture, we drew with MK Dons and beat Peterborough. It is an old adage, but you can only beat what’s in front of you!

The last time we were in the National League North and gained promotion we lost our first game and then won seven of the next eight matches, and whilst managers play down the early-season form, what can matter is that you can be out of the automatic promotion race after just two months of the season if your results are terrible, unless you achieve a huge level of consistency for the rest of the season. So, early results are important, although we are not getting carried away yet.

I have to say, though, I am not surprised about the level of our performances; the team is exactly that, a team. They play each game as if their lives depend upon the result and our vocal fans have loved their efforts. The manager has asked for investment in hotels the night before fixtures and better training facilities. Without it, his job becomes that much harder to do and it probably helps on the injury front as well.

It is important to back your manager as they know what needs to be done. Tommy has a great relationship with the fans, he felt their pain last year and wanted to extend his contract and commit; put it right this season. Loyalty is not a word that is often used inside the football business, but Tommy is proving that there is room for it in today’s age. The fans respect Tommy’s commitment and he respects theirs.

Josh Coulson has been a huge factor in bringing stability to the club - by his own admission he had started to fall out of love with the game and although other clubs offered him more money to sign than we could, he knew that The Walks had become his spiritual home.

Coulson stands like a colossus on the backline of his arena waiting for his foes to arrive, and then by using his experience and knowledge he knows what his opposition number intends to do, before they do. The result is that he makes the game look easy and simple to play. He is simply a clever and committed footballer.

It must be difficult for an opposition manager as they can double up on one or two of our players, but that simply leaves gaps for other players in our group to expose. There are no easy targets for them to attack any more – strength is everywhere on the pitch and on the bench.

The people of King’s Lynn are believing again. It is a different environment from 12 months ago, everything has changed. There are still 42 more battles remaining, but everyone is looking forward to them.



