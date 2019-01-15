Kick-off changes for City U23s’ games against Spurs, Forest and Manchester United

Alfie Payne and the Norwich City U23s are due to face Spurs on Friday Picture: Norwich City Norwich City

The kick-off time of Norwich City Under-23s’ match against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday has been brought forward.

City’s development squad were due to play the Premier League International Cup group stage fixture at Colney at 7pm – clashing with the first team’s Carrow Road game against Birmingham – but that is now 2pm.

David Wright’s team must beat Spurs by at least three goals to have a chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the competition, and would then need Spurs to draw their final Group C game against Athletic Bilbao B next week as well.

Two other fixtures have changed kick-off times as well, with the young Canaries’ Premier League Cup group stage game away to Nottingham Forest U23s on Monday, February 25 shifting from 7pm to 3pm, being played at Alfreton Town.

While the Premier League Two fixture against Manchester United U23s at Leigh Sports Village has been pushed back a day to Saturday, March 2, for a 1pm kick-off.