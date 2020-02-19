Search

Advanced search

'Justin was a pioneer': City icon Fashanu inducted into football hall of fame

PUBLISHED: 20:26 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:26 19 February 2020

Justin Fashanu

Justin Fashanu

Archant

Norwich City icon Justin Fashanu was inducted into the National Football Museum's Hall of Fame today (Wednesday, February 19), on what would have been his 59th birthday.

Justin Fashanu and Phil Hoadley in their Norwich City days. Picture: Archant LibraryJustin Fashanu and Phil Hoadley in their Norwich City days. Picture: Archant Library

The former Canaries striker was England's first male English professional to come out as gay while still playing, back in 1990. He took his own life in 1998.

His niece Amal Fashanu, who campaigns against homophobia in sport and is a co-founder of The Justin Fashanu Foundation, received the award on his behalf at the museum in Manchester during LGBT History Month.

After making his City debut against West Bromwich Albion in January 1979, he scored 40 goals in 103 appearances for the club over three years.

Fashanu was the first black footballer to command a £1million transfer fee with his move from Norwich to Nottingham Forest in 1981, but sadly could not replicate the same success elsewhere as he had enjoyed at Carrow Road.

The Norwich fans unfurl a banner commemorating the 40th anniversary of Justin Fashanu's wonder goal before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/02/2020The Norwich fans unfurl a banner commemorating the 40th anniversary of Justin Fashanu's wonder goal before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/02/2020

Amal Fashanu said: "Today would have been Uncle Justin's 59th birthday and what a way to celebrate it on his behalf.

"One of my favourite memories of Uncle Justin was his playful, cheeky character. He was so fun to be around and he would have been the life and soul of this event.

You may also want to watch:

"Justin Fashanu was talented, smart, well-loved and charming. It warms my heart to witness his legacy being honoured more than 21 years after his untimely passing.

"It's unfortunate that we are still discussing discrimination in football in 2020 and it's because of this harsh reality that we decided to create a platform in his name to tackle homophobia, racism and mental health within the game.

"The Justin Fashanu Foundation would like to thank the National Football Museum and all stakeholders involved who came together to honour my Uncle Justin."

Fashanu's induction coincided with the launch of the National Football Museum's LGBT+ Tour. The tour features objects from the museum's collection which tell the story of LGBT+ history within the context of football.

National Football Museum chief executive Tim Desmond said: "We're delighted to present this award to Amal Fashanu on behalf of Justin and the Justin Fashanu Foundation.

"The National Football Museum Hall of Fame aims to recognise a wide diversity of individuals who've made an outstanding contribution to the game. Justin was a pioneer on many levels and with this award we acknowledge not only Justin's legacy but also the importance of the LGBT+ community within football."

Di Cunningham, former chair of Pride in Football and founder of Proud Canaries, Norwich City's LGBT+ fan club, said, "It's wonderful that Justin now has his rightful place among the country's footballing greats; a magical player in his heyday as a Canary, he's also remembered for the dedication he showed to the Norfolk community where he was raised.

"And the courage, determination and integrity central to his coming out when there were few rights for the LGBT+ community and when homophobia was systemic in football were remarkable at the time - in retrospect, given that no other elite player has felt able to emulate Justin in the last 30 years - it's even more stunning that he refused to hide who he was."

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Taxi company collapses into administration

A fleet of cabs from Anglia Taxis pictured in 2006. Photo: Bill Darnell.

‘It’s not dead but ...’ - fresh doubts over Wetherspoon coming to town

An aerial image of North Walsham, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

WEBBER: City chief has a warning for the vultures

Sporting director Stuart Webber insists there were no bids for any of Norwich City's prized assets in the transfer window Picture: Tony Thrussell/Archant

Concern for Norfolk man missing since Valentine’s Day

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace this man, Adam Harvey, who has been missing since Friday, February 14. Picture: Norfolk Police.

‘Justin was a pioneer’: City icon Fashanu inducted into football hall of fame

Justin Fashanu
Drive 24