Norwich City icon Justin Fashanu to be inducted into football hall of fame

Justin Fashanu will become only the second-ever Norwich City player to be inducted into the National Football Museum's Hall of Fame. Picture: PA Photos Archant

Norwich City icon Justin Fashanu is to become only the second ever Norwich City player to be inducted into the National Football Museum's Hall of Fame.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Justin Fashanu and Phil Hoadley in their Norwich City days. Picture: Archant Library Justin Fashanu and Phil Hoadley in their Norwich City days. Picture: Archant Library

Fashanu, who started his career with the Canaries and remains Britain's only openly-gay male professional footballer, will be posthumously recognised almost 30 years after coming out publicly - and on what would have been his 59th birthday.

After making his Norwich City debut against West Bromwich Albion in January 1979, he scored 40 goals in 103 appearances for the club over three years.

His most memorable strike came against Liverpool in 1980, which saw him win the BBC Goal of the Season award - a banner was unveiled in the River End at Carrow Road on the 40th anniversary of this wonder strike, in the Premier League match against the same opponents on Saturday, February 15.

After giving an interview in a national newspaper in October 1990, in which he announced he was gay, the England youth international suffered from prejudice beyond his retirement in 1994, which eventually contributed to his death by suicide in 1998, aged 37.

Justin Fashanu playing for Norwich City Football Club against Liverpool on 9th February 1980, the game where he scored his 'goal of the season'. Photo: Archant Library Justin Fashanu playing for Norwich City Football Club against Liverpool on 9th February 1980, the game where he scored his 'goal of the season'. Photo: Archant Library

On Wednesday, Fashanu will join more than 100 other male footballers, as well as women, managers and iconic teams, in being inducted into the Hall of Fame at the National Football Museum in Manchester.

The only other Norwich player to be in the Hall of Fame is 1966 World Cup winner Martin Peters.

His niece Amal told Sky Sports that she believes that this recognition from the sport comes "slightly late", but said that her uncle would be "extremely honoured".

She said: "I guess for Justin this would be a great moment and I think it's a pivotal moment when we are finally recognising who Justin Fashanu was, not only as the openly gay footballer, but also as a very talented footballer and the first million-pound black player in England.

The Norwich fans unfurl a banner commemorating the 40th anniversary of Justin Fashanu's wonder goal before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/02/2020 The Norwich fans unfurl a banner commemorating the 40th anniversary of Justin Fashanu's wonder goal before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 15/02/2020

You may also want to watch:

"When I went up to the Football Museum in Manchester a few years ago, I was quite shocked to not see Justin there [in the Hall of Fame]. Maybe that's because I'm his niece and I just think he's amazing, but as a footballer I would have expected him to be there."

"I have gay football friends who play right now who happen to be gay to their friends and family but just not to the rest of the world. It's their option. I don't blame them because I do know why, but it's very sad - we're in 2020 and I don't understand why there hasn't been a footballer yet to come out who is still currently playing, because nothing will change.

"I think it has got easier because we have moved on in life and in general. I think everyone, in other industries, we're very happy to accept is gay or who is whatever they choose to be, but I guess within football, because it is such a close-knit, dark archaic kind of vibe, it's very difficult.

Justin Fashanu and brother John in their youth. Picture: Archant Library Justin Fashanu and brother John in their youth. Picture: Archant Library

"I think today, if a footballer came out it would be definitely not even half as bad as Justin coming out, but I think it would still be hard, it would still be a challenge. But what's harder, to live pretending to be someone else or to be yourself?"

Proud Canaries organiser Di Cunningham said: "I'm delighted that the NFM are honouring Justin with the accolade of inauguration to the Hall of Fame. He was a magical footballer and his goal of the season against Liverpool showcased his immense talent.

"Sadly, that mastery was never seen consistently after he left our club - to a large extent, his career was impacted by his openness about his sexuality and the bullying and bigotry he suffered as a result.

"So Justin's unfulfilled talent in the past has denied him the accolade of joining the country's footballing greats - the NFM are quite rightly inducting him now not only as an accomplished player but as an iconic symbol of inclusion."

Justin Fashanu is a Norwich City icon, but sadly never realised his footballing potential after leaving Carrow Road. Picture: Archant Library Justin Fashanu is a Norwich City icon, but sadly never realised his footballing potential after leaving Carrow Road. Picture: Archant Library

Last year his brother John, who was also a successful footballer, opened up on the guilt he felt for not supporting Justin at the time.

He said: "There is no question that the prejudice he encountered in his professional life as a top-flight footballer for club and country blighted his career and led eventually to his death.

"When I confronted him and he said he was gay, I just though he was doing it for attention. 'Of course you're gay', I thought. 'Stop showing off. You're trying to take my glory. I'm the number one footballer, I've taken your position and you just want to take my platform'.

"He must have just wanted to bare his soul, but homophobia was the rage then. You couldn't even say the word homosexuality 30 years ago."