Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

“I was a monster” - brother of Justin Fashanu admits persecuting tragic Norwich City star over his sexuality

PUBLISHED: 13:25 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 17 March 2019

Justin Fashanu

Justin Fashanu

Archant

The brother of tragic Norwich City footballer Justin Fashanu has admitted he was “a monster” to him when he came out as gay.

John Fashanu and his brother Justin, both ex-NCFC players. Photo: Archant LibraryJohn Fashanu and his brother Justin, both ex-NCFC players. Photo: Archant Library

Fashanu, who had been adopted by a Norfolk family before turning professional for Norwich City, took his own life in 1998 after being accused of sexual assault.

He was the first professional footballer to be openly gay, and the first to command a £1m transfer fee.

Today his brother John, who also rose through the ranks to be a successful footballer, has opened up about the guilt he feels being part of the ingrained culture which drove Justin to suicide.

“There is no question that the prejudice he encountered in his professional life as a top-flight footballer for club and country blighted his career and led eventually to his death,” John told the Mail on Sunday.

John Fashanu has admitted he wa a John Fashanu has admitted he wa a "monster" to his brother. Picture: Denise Bradley.

“It is a sad reflection of the continuing issues that surround professional football that, 20 years after Justin’s death, there is not a single openly gay footballer in the Premier League.

“This is a situation that defies logic and underlines the fact that, 20 years after Justin’s death, it is still not considered advisable to be openly gay.”

John had initially refused to believe his brother when he came out in 1990, and eventually paid him £75,000 to stay quiet about it.

“When I confronted him and he said he was gay, I just though he was doing it for attention,” said the 56-year-old.

Justin Fashanu. Picture: ArchantJustin Fashanu. Picture: Archant

“‘Of course you’re gay’, I thought. ‘Stop showing off. You’re trying to take my glory. I’m the number one footballer, I’ve taken your position and you just want to take my platform’.

“So I said ‘Here, I’m going to give you £75,000 on the condition you stop telling everybody you’re gay because nobody cares.’”

But John says he now realises what his brother was going through.

“He must have just wanted to bare his soul,” he said. “But homophobia was the rage then. You couldn’t even say the word homosexuality 30 years ago.”

Justin Fashanu. Picture: PAJustin Fashanu. Picture: PA

Now, more than two decades since Justin’s death, John and his daughter Amal are setting up the Justin Fashanu Foundation with a view to eliminating prejudice in sport.

“Thirty years ago the climate wasn’t conducive for anybody to come out,” John added. “But times have changed. The reaction has been overwhelming. It is almost like people are saying now: ‘Please come out. Have a free spirit. Have a free will. Be who you are’.

“There are a lot of people we hope to inspire to be free to come out and nobody will persecute them as I did with my brother many years ago.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich’s tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Large tree falls in Norwich city centre

A fallen tree on the corner of London Street and Bedford Street, Norwich. Cosy Club general manager Pete Harvey cutting off branches. Photo: Pete Harvey

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

Woman arrested after serious assault at Wymondham home

Police at the scene of the incident in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weird Norfolk: Both ladies in this Felbrigg Hall photo soon met their strange deaths

The Ketton sisters and Felbrigg Hall. Picture: THE NATIONAL TRUST / EDP Archive

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Rumours circulated on social media that there was a man with a gun. Picture: Contributed by Jason Silom

James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich’s tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Murder probe launched after man, 67, stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

Paddy Davitt: Beauty in a beastly Championship duel for Norwich City

The grounded Ben Godfrey heads Norwich City's winner in a 2-1 victory against Rotherham United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Trainer plotting early route to title shot for rising Norwich star Goddard

Liam Goddard on the attack during another impressive win, this time over Sergio Gugliotta Picture: Mark Hewlett

‘Quality came when we needed it’ – McLean reacts to sixth Norwich win

Kenny McLean scores Norwich City's opening goal, as the Championship leaders picked up a sixth successive win at Rotherham United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists