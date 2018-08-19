‘I let the fans down and my team-mates’ – Jordan has unfinished business at Carrow Road

Video

Published: 4:54 PM August 19, 2018 Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020

Jordan Rhodes strides out to take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane - and he had a far from quiet afternoon, much like the rest of his Norwich City team-mates. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jordan Rhodes plans to do some making up when Norwich City head for Carrow Road twice this week, with Preston and Leeds in their sights.

And it's a sentiment some of his team-mates may have to follow, after such a painful injury-time defeat at Sheffield United on Saturday.

Daniel Farke's squad remains winless three games into in the Championship season, with Alex Neil's Preston and early leaders Leeds the visitors on Wednesday and Saturday respectively.

And while Rhodes bagged his second goal of the season at Bramall Lane, he admitted his key penalty miss in City's Carrow Road defeat to West Brom a week earlier still hasn't left his thoughts.

'Yeah, I think missing chances as a striker always plays on your mind whether it's a penalty or whatever,' said Rhodes.

'I let people down last week, I let the fans down and my team-mates down. But that's history now and going out here, I just tried to put it to one side and work as hard as I can because ultimately it's not about me or who gets the goals and the plaudits.

'It's a matter of Norwich City winning and getting three points, whatever the game they're playing in.

'We were unlucky not to do that here but at the same time, I do overall want to make amends for that one and hopefully in the upcoming games I can give my all and we can get the run of the ball, if that's what it takes.

'Wednesday could turn it into four points from four games and it might not look as bad as it does now. It's not a fantastic start for us, but we've got to put it right. We've just got to go into the next game, not have any big plans looking forward, do as well as we can in each game – and then the wins will come.

Jordan Rhodes' squandered penalty proved crucial in Norwich City's home defeat against West Bromwich Albion last weekend. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

'The boys, the staff and everyone associated – they're too good people for it not to go well, so we just need to keep plugging away and it will come.'

While City appear to have freed up their goalscoring issues compared to last season, it won't be lost on anyone that only Queens Park Rangers have conceded more goals so far this term – and they were hammered 7-1 at West Brom on Saturday.

'You just see in bits, we are playing some good stuff,' Rhodes added. 'I knows it's easy to say with hindsight that we're not far off, but one of these days it's going to click and we will come in at half-time three or four up and will come off at the end of the game with five or six goals.

'That's what we've got to take from this, that optimism, because you can't dwell on it. It does hurt but it's history now and from here, we are all geared towards trying to put it right as a team on Wednesday night.'

