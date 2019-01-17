Video

‘The place I believe this club belongs’ – Rhodes is staying and has his eyes on the prize

Jordan Rhodes wants to help Norwich City finish the job off and earn promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

The 28-year-old Sheffield Wednesday forward has nine goals from 29 appearances in all Canaries competitions so far this season, and won’t be returning to play at Hillsborough through any recalls in his season-long loan.

The extent of that good news was underlined by Rhodes’ lovely cushioned equaliser to peg back West Brom on Saturday – with the belief there is more still to come, especially as crunch clashes with Birmingham, Sheffield United and Leeds loiter around the corner.

“It could be a big few months ahead,” said Rhodes. “Let’s see what the future holds. We’re in a good position now. We’ve put pressure on ourselves but we’ve earned that pressure and we’ve done OK so far, so Friday will come and it will be a tough game against Birmingham.

“I don’t believe (a January recall) was ever the case. I think it was all pretty much ‘you’re here at Norwich City for the season, get the family down, get settled – and I really chucked myself into life in Norfolk. I’m loving every minute of it.

“Right from the board, Stuart Webber, the manager and coaching staff, all the way to the players, they’ve made me feel so welcome. I think if you spoke to anyone around the club who joined in the summer… we just love being part of things down here.

“It’s a club that does everything right from top to bottom, and terrific supporters as well – we saw all that again at Brentford and West Brom, home and away. Terrific.”

It was at Birmingham that City kicked off their season by coming from behind twice – once in injury time – to secure a point that now looks far better, given the Blues have confounded expectation to look like outside play-off contenders.

“It could be a completely different Birmingham to the one we experienced at the start of the season but they played some really good stuff, so it will be up to us to put up a good fight and try to get some sort of positive result. It’s going to be a tough one because they are a team bang in form as well.

“In an ideal world it would be good to get back to winning at Carrow Road, but no two games are ever the same. We know if we can play the football we can, we can win that one. Hopefully we give the home fans something to cheer about.”

Rhodes will hope he gets that chance too having played second fiddle to one of City’s iconic figures this term, fellow summer signing Teemu Pukki.

“I think any footballer would like to play 90 minutes week in, week out, but the team has been doing really well and whenever given time on the pitch, I’m just happy to help Norwich City in whatever form that may be.

“I managed to help by scoring a goal on Saturday but in previous games I’ve been throwing myself about and trying to set up goals, and just contribute.

“It’s a real collective effort. It’s not about one individual or who scores, who sets up or clears off the line. It’s a matter of Norwich City coming out of the 90 minutes with a point or three, and getting to the place where I believe this football club belongs.”

