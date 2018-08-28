Search

Advanced search

Johnson the hero for City U23s as Hanley and Oliveira feature against Saints

PUBLISHED: 11:12 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:12 24 November 2018

Grant Hanley stepped up his injury comeback with Norwich City Under-23s Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Grant Hanley stepped up his injury comeback with Norwich City Under-23s Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley played the first 90 minutes of his injury comeback as goalkeeper Billy Johnson was the hero for Norwich City Under-23s against Southampton.

Hanley is back in full training after a thigh injury which has kept him out of action since early September but the Scotland international helped keep a clean sheet during the 0-0 draw at Colney on Friday night. Out-of-favour striker Nelson Oliveira also played, hitting the post with a deflected shot midway through the first half of the Premier League Two fixture.

It was keeper Johnson who made sure of the draw though, saving Enzo Robise’s penalty with five minutes remaining, before also denying the follow-up attempt. Next up for the young Canaries is a PL Cup tie against Nottingham Forest at Colney on Friday (7pm).

City U23s: Johnson; Odusina (C), Jones, Hanley, Richards; Spyrou, Phillips, Payne, Scully; Oliveira (Coley 61), Idah. Unused Subs: Blair (GK), Aransibia, Kamal

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Road closed as car plunges into water-filled dyke

Water-filled dyke Well Creek runs alongside the A1122 at Outwell where a car left the road. Picture: Google

Video Swansea City v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Emi Buendia, Moritz Leitner and Teemu Pukki celebrate the win over Millwall in City's last game Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Three road works in two weeks to bring disruption to major route

Road works on the A1066 in South Lopham will see the road closed followed by traffic lights. Picture: Getty

Drivers blast the ‘aggressive’ and ‘threatening’ tactics of private parking firms

Miller's Walk car park in Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘They are becoming a nightmare ‘ - Shopkeepers concerned by mobility scooter ‘problem’

Sandy Read, 83, rides a mobility scooter because of several health issues. Picture: Joe Norton

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion David Freezer: Roller-coaster is sure to be a bumpy ride at times for City

David Freezer
Some of Norwich City'’s players enjoyed a visit to the Busch Gardens theme park during their warm weather break in Florida - from left, front row, Tim Krul, Moritz Leitner, second row, Matt Jarvis, Emi Buendia Picture: Busch Gardens

Opinion Robin Sainty: Why has the penalty kick become so problematic?

Robin Sainty
Teemu Pukki after missing his penalty kick against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Michael Bailey: A Norwich City AGM – but not as we’ve known it

Michael Bailey
Norwich City's key personnel were on hand at the club's annual general meeting at Carrow Road. Picture: Denise Bradley

Opinion Michael Bailey: Sales, signings, sausage rolls and Stone – six things we might learn from Canaries’ AGM

michael bailey
Sausage rolls - they have their own unique place in Norwich City AGM folklore. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Sweet PFA and Norwich City waiting until February – The PinkUn Show #157 with Scott Howie

Michael Bailey
This week's PinkUn Show returns to The Woolpack to talk international break and the return to EFL Championship action with a trip to Swansea.

Most Read Sport

Video Time’s Up for Nelson Oliveira at Norwich City

Nelson Oliveira needs to get a move in January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Let Championship rivals worry about us - Daniel Farke’s rallying cry

Daniel Farke is embracing the pressure that comes with leading the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated TEAM NEWS: Grant Hanley set for U23s run out

Grant Hanley is not set to be involved at Swansea. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion David Freezer: Roller-coaster is sure to be a bumpy ride at times for City

Some of Norwich City'’s players enjoyed a visit to the Busch Gardens theme park during their warm weather break in Florida - from left, front row, Tim Krul, Moritz Leitner, second row, Matt Jarvis, Emi Buendia Picture: Busch Gardens

Opinion View from the opposition: Graham Potter is the man to lead Swansea rebuilding job

Swansea City manager Graham Potter - right man for the rebuilding job Picture: PA
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists