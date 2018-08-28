Johnson the hero for City U23s as Hanley and Oliveira feature against Saints

Grant Hanley stepped up his injury comeback with Norwich City Under-23s Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley played the first 90 minutes of his injury comeback as goalkeeper Billy Johnson was the hero for Norwich City Under-23s against Southampton.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hanley is back in full training after a thigh injury which has kept him out of action since early September but the Scotland international helped keep a clean sheet during the 0-0 draw at Colney on Friday night. Out-of-favour striker Nelson Oliveira also played, hitting the post with a deflected shot midway through the first half of the Premier League Two fixture.

It was keeper Johnson who made sure of the draw though, saving Enzo Robise’s penalty with five minutes remaining, before also denying the follow-up attempt. Next up for the young Canaries is a PL Cup tie against Nottingham Forest at Colney on Friday (7pm).

City U23s: Johnson; Odusina (C), Jones, Hanley, Richards; Spyrou, Phillips, Payne, Scully; Oliveira (Coley 61), Idah. Unused Subs: Blair (GK), Aransibia, Kamal