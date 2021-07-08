City's new sleeve sponsor announced ahead of home shirt reveal

Published: 2:27 PM July 8, 2021

Norwich City has announced its new shirt sleeve sponsor for the upcoming Premier League season. - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Images

Sports fashion retailer JD will sponsor Norwich City's shirt sleeve for the upcoming Premier League season.

The fashion firm's logo will appear on the left sleeve of the home, away and third kits throughout 2020/21, as well as on the adult and junior replica shirts.

JD becomes the third new principal partner for the club announced this summer, alongside shirt sponsor Lotus and kit manufacturer Joma.

Norwich City said its new home shirt will be available to buy from Saturday, July 10, at 9am.

JD Sports has been announced as Norwich City's new shirt sleeve sponsor. - Credit: Norwich City FC

Head of commercial development Ben Tunnell said: "We are delighted to welcome JD Sports as our new sleeve sponsor and Principal Partner.

"JD is one of the country’s leading high street brands, whose exciting marketing aspirations help symbolise our own ambition for the upcoming 2021/22 Premier League season.

"Our first-team’s shirt will be supported by three tremendous partners in Lotus, Joma and JD and is testament to the work of many at Carrow Road who have worked to ensure Norwich are seen as an exciting commercial opportunity for brands."

JD Group executive chairman Peter Cowgill added: "It's fantastic to see Norwich City back in the Premier League and we are excited for JD to partner with them ahead of the new season.

"With our store footprint in the East Anglia area, alongside the club’s growing international popularity, we are looking forward to bringing this partnership to life and JD being part of the journey ahead."