City's new sleeve sponsor announced ahead of home shirt reveal
- Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Images
Sports fashion retailer JD will sponsor Norwich City's shirt sleeve for the upcoming Premier League season.
The fashion firm's logo will appear on the left sleeve of the home, away and third kits throughout 2020/21, as well as on the adult and junior replica shirts.
JD becomes the third new principal partner for the club announced this summer, alongside shirt sponsor Lotus and kit manufacturer Joma.
Norwich City said its new home shirt will be available to buy from Saturday, July 10, at 9am.
Head of commercial development Ben Tunnell said: "We are delighted to welcome JD Sports as our new sleeve sponsor and Principal Partner.
"JD is one of the country’s leading high street brands, whose exciting marketing aspirations help symbolise our own ambition for the upcoming 2021/22 Premier League season.
"Our first-team’s shirt will be supported by three tremendous partners in Lotus, Joma and JD and is testament to the work of many at Carrow Road who have worked to ensure Norwich are seen as an exciting commercial opportunity for brands."
Most Read
- 1 Euro 2020: Norfolk body artist paints full England shirt on friend
- 2 'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named
- 3 Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty
- 4 Popular Norwich pub closes after staff test positive for Covid-19
- 5 Family says death of teen in crash has left 'huge hole' in their lives
- 6 'It will be positive' - Debenhams building in Norwich goes under offer
- 7 Woman killed by partner was his prison penpal for eight years
- 8 Ten weeks of £260k traffic light works at busy Norwich junction
- 9 How oversubscribed is your GP surgery? New data reveals postcode lottery
- 10 Norwich-based car dealership sold to international company
JD Group executive chairman Peter Cowgill added: "It's fantastic to see Norwich City back in the Premier League and we are excited for JD to partner with them ahead of the new season.
"With our store footprint in the East Anglia area, alongside the club’s growing international popularity, we are looking forward to bringing this partnership to life and JD being part of the journey ahead."