How did Norwich City’s rivals fare in January transfer window - plus, all the Championship deals

So, the dust has settled on the January transfer window and battle lines have been drawn for the rest of the Championship season.

Norwich City brought in one senior player – Philip Heise, from Dynamo Dresden – but what of their main promotion rivals?

Here’s a quick look at who did what...

Leeds

Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy has joined West Brom on loan Picture: PA Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy has joined West Brom on loan Picture: PA

Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was the leaders’ only January signing, but it was more a story of who got away. Leeds were confident of landing winger Daniel James from Swansea City, but the plug was pulled very late on deadline day, the Welsh club seemingly reluctant to allow too many big names to go, even though they are trying to balance the books. Leeds are said to be less than chuffed.

So, Casilla it is then: not a bad signing...

In: Kiko Casilla (free, Real Madrid)

Out: Samuel Saiz (loan, Getafe), Conor Shaughnessy (loan, Hearts), Paudie O’Connor (loan, Bradford City), Hadi Sacko (loan, Ankaragucu), Tom Pearce (loan, Scunthorpe United), Sam Dalby (loan, Morecambe).

Norwich City

Heise strengthens the left-back area where Jamal Lewis has the run of the place, although he’s worth it.

In: Akin Famewo (Luton, undisclosed), Phil Heise (Dynamo Dresden, undisclosed), Kole Lambert (Basford United, undisclosed).

Out: Matt Jarvis (Walsall, loan), Ben Marshall (Millwall, loan), Remi Matthews (Bolton, undisclosed), Nelson Oliveira (Reading, loan), Tristan Abrahams (Yeovil, loan).

Sheffield Utd

Chris Wilder sealed striker Scott Hogan on loan for the rest of the season from Aston Villa, having already added Gary Madine from Cardiff and Brighton’s Oliver Norwood – that’s his first choice targets all in the door.

In: Kieran Dowell (loan, Everton), Oliver Norwood (undisclosed, Brighton), Gary Madine (loan, Cardiff), Scott Hogan (loan, Aston Villa).

Out: Tyler Smith (loan, Doncaster Rovers), Daniel Lafferty (loan, Peterborough United), Ryan Leonard (undisclosed, Millwall), Harvey Gilmour (undisclosed, Tranmere Rovers), Jordan Hallam (free, Scunthorpe United), Nathan Thomas (loan, Carlisle United), Leon Clarke (loan, Wigan Athletic), Ricky Holmes (loan, Gillingham).

West Brom

The Baggies were busy on the final day, bringing in ex-Norwich City winger Jacob Murphy on loan from Newcastle as well as a late move for Stefan Johansen, on loan from Fulham plus, of course, Wes Hoolahan signed a deal to stay until the end of the season.

In: Mason Holgate (loan, Everton), Jefferson Montero (loan, Swansea City), Jacob Murphy (loan, Newcastle United), Stefan Johansen (loan, Fulham).

Out: Oliver Burke (loan, Celtic), Kane Wilson (loan, Exeter City), Bakary Sako (free, Crystal Palace), Jack Fitzwater (loan, Walsall), Kyle Howkins (loan, Port Vale), Alex Bradley (loan, Burton Albion).

Middlesbrough

No late incoming business for Boro, although they got plenty out of the door, including the experienced Grant Leadbitter, who went to Sunderland on a free transfer. John Obi Mikel’s move to the Riverside raised a few eyebrows, mostly of the ‘can he cut it on a cold Tuesday night?’ variety.

In: Rajiv van La Parra (loan, Huddersfield Town), John Obi Mikel (unattached).

Out: Martin Braithwaite (loan, Leganes), Nathan McGinley (undisclosed, Forest Green Rovers), Connor Ripley (undisclosed, Preston), Luke Armstrong (loan, Accrington Stanley), Harry Chapman (undisclosed, Blackburn Rovers), Grant Leadbitter (free, Sunderland), Sam Stubbs (loan, Notts County), Hayden Coulson (loan, Cambridge United), Stephen Walker (loan, MK Dons), George Miller (undisclosed, Barnsley), Ben Liddle (loan, Forest Green Rovers).

Derby

Frank Lampard confined his business to experienced players, Ashley Cole coming in and, on deadline day, joined by Andy King, from Leicester. The 30-year-old had been Leicester’s longest-serving player. And he’s still eight years younger than Cole. Joe Ledley has left after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent. On their way out on loan are a pair of former Norwich players, Alex Pearce to Millwall and Jacob Butterfield to Bradford.

In: Ashley Cole (unattached), Andy King (loan, Leicester City).

Out: Alex Pearce (loan, Millwall), George Thorne (loan, Luton Town), Kyle McAllister (loan, St Mirren), Timi Elsnik (loan, Northampton Town), Jonathan Mitchell (loan, Shrewsbury Town), Jacob Butterfield (loan, Bradford City).

Bristol City

Quiet window – midfielder Kasey Palmer the only in, and that was sorted a few weeks ago, although the Robins did recall striker Antoine Semenyo from his loan spell at Newport County.

In: Kasey Palmer (loan, Chelsea).

Out: Cameron Pring (loan, Cheltenham Town), Shawn McCoulsky (undisclosed, Forest Green Rovers), Rory Holden (loan, Rochdale).

And the rest...

Aston Villa

In: Lovre Kalinic Gent (undisclosed), Kortney Hause Wolves (loan), Tyrone Mings AFC Bournemouth (loan), Frederic Guilbert Caen (undisclosed), Tom Carroll Swansea (loan).

Out: Rushian Hepburn-Murphy Cambridge (loan), Ross McCormack Motherwell (loan), Callum O’Hare Carlisle (loan), Jake Doyle-Hayes Cambridge United (loan), Corey Blackett-Taylor Walsall (loan), Scott Hogan Sheffield United (loan), James Bree Ipswich Town (loan).

Birmingham City

In: Kerim Mrabti Unattached (free)

Out: Steve Seddon AFC Wimbledon (loan), Greg Stewart Kilmarnock (loan), Dan Scarr Walsall (undisclosed).

Blackburn Rovers

In: Ben Brereton Nottingham Forest (£7m), Brad Lyons Coleraine (undisclosed), Harry Chapman Middlesbrough (undisclosed).

Out: Sam Hart Southend Loan, Brad Lyons St Mirren (loan), Oliver Byrne Stevenage (loan), Joe Grayson Grimsby (loan), Scott Wharton Bury (loan), Paul Downing Doncaster (loan), Willem Tomlinson (left by mutual consent), Okera Simmonds (mutual consent).

Bolton Wanderers

In: Remi Matthews Norwich (loan), Callum Connolly Everton (loan).

Out: None

Brentford

In: Gustav Mogensen AGF.

Out: Ryan Woods Stoke (undisclosed), Josh Clarke Burton (loan), Alan Judge Ipswich (undisclosed), Reece Cole Macclesfield (loan), Chris Mepham Bournemouth (loan).

Hull City

In: Marc Pugh Bournemouth (loan) .

Out: Will Keane Ipswich (loan).

Ipswich Town

In: Callum Elder Leicester (loan), Janoi Donacien Accrington (undisclosed), Will Keane Hull (loan), Simon Dawkins unattached, Collin Quaner (Hudersfield), James Collins unattached, Alan Judge Brentford (undisclosed), James Bree Aston Villa (loan), Liam Ridgewell (unattached).

Out: Danny Rowe Lincoln (free), Janoi Donacien Accrington (loan), Jordan Roberts Lincoln (loan).

Millwall

In: Tom Bradshaw Barnsley (undisclosed), Alex Pearce Derby (loan), Ryan Leonard Sheffield United (undisclosed), Ben Marshall Norwich (loan).

Out: Byron Webster Scunthorpe (free), James Brown Lincoln (loan), Sid Nelson Tranmere (loan).

Nottingham Forest

In: Yohan Benalouane Leicester (undisclosed).

Out: Ben Brereton Blackburn (£7m), Gboly Ariyibi Motherwell (loan), Jordan Smith Mansfield (loan), Jorge Grant Mansfied (loan), Adam Crookes Port Vale (loan), Alex Iacovitti Oldham (loan), Danny Fox Wigan (undisclosed).

Preston

In: Josh Ginnelly Walsall (undisclosed), Brad Potts Barnsley (undisclosed), Jayden Stockley Exeter (£750,000), Connor Ripley Middlesbrough (undisclosed), Joe Rafferty Rochdale (undisclosed).

Out: Connor Simpson Carlisle (loan), Chris Maxwell Charlton (loan), Ben Pringle Tranmere (loan), Calum Woods Bradford (free).

Queens Park Rangers

In: None.

Out: Idrissa Sylla Zulte Waregem (undisclosed), Seny Dieng Dundee (loan), Paul Smyth Accrington (loan), David Wheeler MK Dons (loan), Aramide Oteh Walsall (loan), Ilias Chair Stevenage (loan).

Reading

In: Ovie Ejaria Liverpool (loan), Lewis Baker Chelsea (loan), Emiliano Martinez Arsenal (loan), Nelson Oliveira Norwich (loan), Matt Miazga Chelsea (loan).

Out: Adrian Popa Ludogorets (loan), Pelle Clement PEC Zwolle (undisclosed), Ben House Swindon (loan), Dave Edwards Shrewsbury (free), Lewis Ward Forest Green (loan), Sam Smith Shrewsbury (loan), Gabriel Osho Bristol Rovers (loan), Tiago Ilori Sporting Lisbon (undisclosed).

Rotherham United

In: Matt Crooks Northampton (undisclosed).

Out: Ben Purrington Charlton (loan).

Sheffield Wednesday

In: Dominic Iorfa Wolves (undisclosed), Rolanda Aarons Newcastle (loan), Achraf Lazaar Newcastle (loan).

Out: None.

Stoke City

In: Benik Afobe Wolves (undisclosed), Ryan Woods Brentford (undisclosed), Danny Batth Stoke City (£3.5m), Sam Vokes Burnley (undisclosed).

Out: Harry Souttar Fleetwood (loan), Ryan Sweeny Mansfield (free).

Swansea City

In: None.

Out: Aaron Lewis Doncaster (loan).

Wigan Athletic

In: Anthony Pilkington Cardiff (free), Leon Clarke Sheffield United (loan), Danny Fox Nottingham Forest (undisclosed), Benni Baningime Everton (loan).

Out: Max Power Sunderland (undisclosed), James Vaughan Portsmouth (loan).