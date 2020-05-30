Search

‘Nine finals’ - City full-back Lewis raring to go ahead of Premier League restart

PUBLISHED: 12:44 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 30 May 2020

Jamal Lewis of Norwich applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/02/2020

Jamal Lewis of Norwich applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/02/2020

Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis is relishing a return to top flight action next month - and insists the club are up for their survival fight.

This week, the Premier League announced the season would get back under way on Wednesday, June 17, with the Canaries set up return to action that following weekend, if all safety requirements are met.

And left-back Lewis, who scored the club’s last league goal, has given a rallying cry as his side prepare to return to action, where they will be looking to overturn a six-point deficit and stay in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old told Canaries.co.uk: “Everyone is looking at it like nine finals. We’re going to push in each game, take each one as it comes and leave everything out there on the pitch.

“It hasn’t gone that well results-wise, but I think we’ve shown everyone in the league that we can play great football, but sometimes we haven’t had that final cutting edge. That’s what we’re looking to bring in this mini start to the season again.”

The clubs were this week given the green light to ramp up training and resume light contact, as preparations continue for the season to restart.

He added: “When you’re training as an athlete and competitor you want to be training for something - a goal or a game.

“We’ve been in a little bit of limbo but it’s really good to now have something to aim for. The other boys are really excited too.

“We started off in small groups socially distancing, which limits a lot of the things you can do. It’s a lot of conditioning work with the ball individually, but in the last couple of days we;ve been with the team and it’s good to have a competitive training atmosphere.

“It’s just really good to see all the boys working and being up for the task. It’s good to get the decision-making and sharpness back so we’re ready for games to resume.

“We want to show we can still survive in this league.”

City currently sit four games adrift at the foot of the table and six points clear of safety with nine games left to play.

