Jack Reeve: Life is good as a Norwich City fan must let’s just maintain a little caution

All of the issues I had with Norwich City Football Club through last season and also at the beginning of this season have gone.

I now genuinely have nothing to moan about, neither can I see how this team can play better football than they are at the moment.

The only worry I have at the moment is when can you regard this team as genuine title contenders rather than a mid-table side who are overachieving? I think we’re past the stage of a lucky run now, we have the best form in the Championship over the past 10 games and one of the best in Europe too, this isn’t luck, this is a team that’s clearly been well coached starting to show their worth.

It was very interesting having spoke in length with Norwich City fan and journalist Nick Mashiter ahead of our win at Hillsborough.

Despite the great form, Nick was still going forward with caution and I think that’s a wise move. But after digging a little deeper, this wasn’t a decision made with his journalistic hat on, it was an opinion based from the pessimistic voice in the back of all Norwich City fans heads. Maybe it’s time to genuinely believe though?

Even when we were leading 2-0 there were fans around me wanting a third because they didn’t feel safe in the knowledge we could see out the victory. We ended up getting a third and a fourth and the three away points were picked up.

This run of results feels different, the way in which we’re playing football makes you feel like our form isn’t going to drop off the edge of a cliff and we’re certainly not reliant on one player unlike last season.

Our players all seem to be growing into their roles too, it still feels as if this squad has more to give.

I was doubtful of the impact Emi Buendia would have when he first arrived but not only is he scoring important goals, not only is he so calm on the ball, but he’s so good defensively too - his work ethic shows what Daniel Farke demands from his players.

Despite his penalty miss at the weekend too, Mario Vrančcic is looking more and more accustomed to the demands of Championship football as the weeks pass by. His ability to speed up or slow down a game depending on the situation of a game is impressive and vital.

The most pleasing of all though is how balanced we now look. Yes, Sheffield Wednesday were defensively woeful at the weekend but going forwards they pose a threat, mainly through the consistency of long balls towards their giant of a striker Atdhe Nuhiu. We defended against them admirably unlike previous seasons.

I was also critical of Tim Krul at the start of the season but he’s starting to grow into the player we saw in 2014 - he demands high standards from his defensive line too, he crucified Cristoph Zimmermann for nearly gifting a goal to the Owls early on at the weekend. There were no more mistakes after that, proof that the players in front of him listen and hold him in high regard.

Everything is shaping up nicely here in Norfolk and it’s credit to Stuart Webber and Daniel Farke who laid down a clear culture from the beginning. It’s time to step back, take a deep breath and simply enjoy these times.

So yes, we may have been top of the league for a day and yes, we now have a five-point gap from West Brom in seventh, but much like Nick Mashiter, I’ll go forwards with a sense of caution, because being from Norfolk and supporting the Canaries, that’s the only way we know.