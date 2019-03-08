Opinion

Jack Reeve: It feels strange but promotion is now ours to lose

Every win feels more and more crucial at the moment, but I feel we could be looking back at Friday night’s win against Swansea as one of the biggest.

Playing in front of the cameras on a Friday night adds another chunk of pressure, not the kind of thing you need when you’re top of the league and the Championship trophy is suddenly yours to lose.

All of my friends who sit around me in the Lower Barclay were almost certain we’d put at least three past Swansea, you could hardly blame them for their unparalleled optimism, we’ve been exceptional for the majority of the season.

I thought the Swans would pose somewhat more of a challenge however; they did.

As Paddy Davitt eloquently wrote on Sunday, Daniel Farke would have felt he had to endure watching the 90 minutes pan out rather than sit back and enjoy it.

Graham Potter’s side looked a classy outfit and that’s without their main man Ollie McBurnie. Except for Leeds at the start of the season and maybe Sheffield United, I can’t think of a better side to travel to Carrow Road this season.

However, yet again, Norwich found a way through, that’s what Championship winning sides do right?

How many times have we said in previous campaigns and even under the start of Farke’s reign, that we just can’t finish sides off? It’s different now. So different.

So many of our wins this season have been swashbuckling performances, attacking masterclasses. Friday night’s encounter showed even when we’re off colour, we can still finish sides off.

It was all down to a piece of individual brilliance. The one shot on target was made to count.

Emiliano Buendia is an absolute joy to watch, for an attacking midfielder to contribute as much to a team as he does is beyond remarkable.

Watching him go forward is mesmerising, watching him try to win the ball back is a breath of fresh air.

Defensively we’re starting to look like a real unit too. Ben Godfrey and Christoph Zimmermann have formed a partnership I never thought would work - they look the real deal.

Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis wouldn’t look amiss having their names carved into the Barry Butler trophy at the end of the season, Canaries fans should enjoy every single minute of watching them two play.

So what now? Well, with 10 games left to go Norwich City will now be considered as favourites to win this division. If you’d have told me that after finishing fourteenth last season, I would have laughed.

As I said earlier, it’s now ours to lose, it’s a strange position to be in as a City fan.

I can’t recall going into a season with as little expectation as we all did this season. That was rather refreshing, but now we have expectation again. We all have begun to dream again, can this set of players achieve the unthinkable, will Daniel Farke be parading around the city on his horse with the Championship trophy aloft? I think they might.

Like I’ve said all season, City have everything they need to succeed in this division but now their destiny is in their own hands, as fans that might be nerve-wracking, as players that will be embracing.

Having spoke to Darren Huckerby on the TalkNorwichCity podcast a few weeks ago he said his teammates thrived off knowing they were the team to beat, I’m sure that this current crop will have the same mindset.

Next up is Hull, once again another type of challenge is thrown at us but I’ll repeat it once more, this Norwich City team will find a way to overcome it, I’m sure of it.