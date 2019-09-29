Video

'It means a lot to me' - Iwan Roberts' pride of place in the Norwich City Sticker Book

Norwich City legend Iwan Roberts with his copy of the new Norwich City Sticker Book Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Iwan Roberts is a man on a mission when it comes to the Norwich City Sticker Book.

Iwan Roberts is delighted to be featured in the new Norwich City Sticker Book Picture: Archant Iwan Roberts is delighted to be featured in the new Norwich City Sticker Book Picture: Archant

The Canaries legend is an avid fan of the art of sticker collecting - and the launch of a book dedicated solely to the club he served for seven years has rolled back the years for the Welshman.

"I think it is a great idea, I really do," said Roberts, scorer of 96 goals in 306 Canaries appearances between 1997 and 2004.

"It takes me back to when I was a young lad growing up in north Wales and they used to come out every season, and season after season we would collect them,

"I think my mum still has my sticker books back home somewhere and you used to get obsessed with them. You would spend every single penny, whatever pocket money you had. If you had a part-time job, when you got your wages you'd be straight into the newsagents in the village and you'd spend it on however many you could afford.

Iwan Robert’s' stickers in the Norwich City Sticker Book Picture: Jamie Honeywood Iwan Robert’s' stickers in the Norwich City Sticker Book Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"There is not a better feeling than opening those stickers and the surprise of who you have got.

"I was probably looking for Liverpool players - any Liverpool player, they're my team. Of course, some players are very rare and you don't get them in many packets, and others it seemed you'd get in nearly every one.

"We'd have piles of swaps that was ridiculous. Business was done on the train - where I lived in north Wales we'd have a five-mile train journey to school. There would be me and my brother and all our mates who lived in the village. Sometimes it wouldn't be just a straight swap - if your mate had what you wanted you'd be giving him 10!

"I have to say this booked dedicate solely to Norwich City is brilliant, with players past and present and showing the good times the club has had over its history."

Iwan spotters will see him several times in the sticker book, but it's his dedicated 'shiny' which is hugely appropriate as it marks the single biggest moment of his career - when he scored for City against Birmingham in the 2002 Championship play-off final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, which City went on to lose on penalties.

"It is a really good photo - best moment of my career when that ball hit the net," he said. "And I also loved seeing the front cover and seeing my face on there. It means a lot to me."

