Iwan Roberts: Let’s hope City enjoy playing against Baggies as much as I did

Opinion

Published: 11:22 AM August 10, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

I've played at St Andrew's many times and you have to earn whatever you come away from there with as it's a tough place to go especially in the opening game of the season when their players and fans are right up for the game.

Birmingham might have had a transfer embargo over them in the last few weeks which has now been lifted, but under Garry Monk the future looks brighter than it did under Gianfranco Zola and Harry Redknapp.

Having come from behind twice in the game Norwich showed real character especially when they conceded the second on 89 minutes you might just have thought the lads would have dropped their heads and head back down the A14 losing the game, but no they still kept going, kept believing and got their just rewards in the 94th minute when Onel Hernandez coolly slipped the ball home after being superbly put through in on goal by Dennis Srbeny.

MORE: Why I'm giving in to hope rather than great expectationsHowever, I don't think Daniel Farke would have been impressed with either of Birmingham's goals, the first coming from a corner kick with the lads failing to clear their lines properly and even though they had 10 men in their own penalty box the ball landed at the feet of Jacques Maghoma who fired into the roof of the net. The second one the defensive line is all over the place and while James Husband tries to play offside Solomon-Otabor races through to score what he thought was the winning goal.

It was Hernandez's second goal of the game and I've got to say how impressed I was with both his goals. He showed great composure twice to beat Connal Trueman when it could have been so easy to panic especially with his second goal as he probably knew it was going to be the last kick of the game.

WBA are tomorrow's visitors to Carrow Road and they will be playing their third game in a busy opening week for them and Darren Moore's men are still looking for their first win after losing last weekend against newly promoted Wigan and drawing at The City Ground on Tuesday night thanks to a very late Matt Phillips goal.

You may also want to watch:

I played against Moore on a few occasions and he was as honest a centre half as I ever played against. However, I didn't look forward to playing against him as he was a man mountain of a man and so physically strong. He was one defender I couldn't intimidate with my strength, in fact he was far stronger than me and I knew it.

Mind you even though I didn't cherish facing the big man I did score against him on a couple of occasions although that's not saying much as I did love scoring against the Baggies.

MORE: Jordan Rhodes on his soft spot for CityAs a forward you have one team that you always score against and mine was WBA, I don't know why but I always used to go out to play against them knowing that I was going to notch another one against them.

From my playing days at Huddersfield, Leicester, Wolves and of course Norwich I scored for all four clubs against them and wouldn't be far off 15 in total which is a decent amount against one team.

I'm still the only ever Wolves player to score a hat-trick against them at The Hawthorns something that Wolves fans still thank me for, in fact I scored four against them that 96-97 season as I popped one in, in our 2-0 win at The Molineux.

Like all of you I'm sure, I would like to see much more goals being scored at Carrow Road this season, it was a real problem for the team last season and the main reason for that is that they were over playing and passing in the final third and the ball was quite simply not being delivered into the right areas.

It's really not a complicated game and it's about scoring goals and so if you get a chance to put balls into the box then do so and if there's no one there anticipating the ball coming in then you can ask questions because at least you've done your job.