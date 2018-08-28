Opinion

Iwan Roberts: It was a joy to be welcomed back by City’s head honcho

Iwan Roberts got the chance to meet sporting director Stuart Webber this week at Colney. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Having led twice last weekend against Sheffield Utd, but twice letting the Blades back into the game I think there would have been a few disappointed Norwich fans leaving Carrow Road.

However, in the cold light of day I thought it was a good point against a very organised, hard working Chris Wilder team that won’t be too far away from automatic promotion come the beginning of May.

That draw against Sheffield Utd keeps them at arm’s length in third position in the Championship, three points behind the Canaries.

It was such a shame Norwich conceded the penalty so late into first half injury time, with Billy Sharp scoring from the spot. The away dressing room would have been a much happier place at half-time.

Billy’s goals last weekend were his 17th and 18th of an excellent season and his brace against Norwich made him the leading scorer in English league football during the 21st century, amassing a magnificent 222 career goals. Mind you, he’s still got a few to go to catch up with a certain toothless former Norwich frontman, but at just 32 he’s a good few years ahead of him.

What a clash this promises to be tomorrow evening at Elland Road when top of the table Leeds Utd welcome (albeit a very hostile one) second-placed Norwich.

It is a game between the two standout teams in the Championship and it’s got the makings of a thriller and one we’ve all been looking forward to in anticipation for a good few weeks now.

Leeds haven’t been in the best of form having lost four of their last six games in league and cup, however they did show a lot of character last weekend coming from behind to beat Paul Warne’s Rotherham with Mateusz Klich scoring both Leeds goals, the winner coming in the 87th minute.

I really enjoyed playing at Elland Road, it’s a proper old school ground and the atmosphere there was always very loud thanks to Leeds having some of the most passionate supporters around.

Leeds have been in the doldrums for a good few years since suffering relegation from the Premier League in the 2003-4 season, coincidently my last season as a Canary.

I only had one season in the Premier League and scored only nine goals in that season and one of those goals came at Filbert Street in front of the Kop against Leeds.

It was the 15th of March 1995 and I raced on to a through ball from Gary Parker to outpace (I haven’t said that too many times in 20 years) David Wetherall and slot the ball past the out coming John Lukic to put us ahead on 22 minutes.

Sadly our joy was short-lived as two goals from Tony Yeboah and one from Carlton Plamer gave Leeds all three points and put another nail in our relegation coffin.

I went back to Colney training ground on Wednesday for the first time in over 10 years and I have to say I really enjoyed going back.

I was there to have an interview with Jordan Rhodes and was invited up for lunch by Stuart Webber which l gladly accepted.

I was very impressed with what I saw, there was a very high intensity during training, no going through the motions from the players, there seems to be a togetherness and a very good team spirit within the squad which has gone a long way to the success that the teams enjoyed this season.

It was the first time I’d met Stuart and we got on handsomely, he’s a very impressive man and I enjoyed my time in his company.

The job he and Daniel Farke’s done in tough financial circumstances in their short time in charge at the club has been remarkable and long may it continue, starting tomorrow with a good result up in West Yorkshire.