Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Whatever next for Norwich City? Issue 10 of the Pink Un magazine is out now

PUBLISHED: 11:51 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 03 January 2019

Issue 10 of the Pink Un magazine.

Issue 10 of the Pink Un magazine is out now, packed full of Norwich City stories and analysis as the Canaries head into 2019 with promotion a very real possibility.

A must read for any City supporter, the magazine is in local shops now or can be ordered here for £3.99, with free postage to UK. The magazine can also be delivered outside of the UK, costing £5 for European delivery and £8 for the rest of world.

Our Canaries correspondents have taken a closer look at what’s next for Daniel Farke’s team, including Paddy Davitt’s review of the yellow nation and Chris Lakey’s look at the best ins and outs of the season.

On top of all that, Michael Bailey offers a testament to Carrow Road and David Freezer reviews why the club’s warm weather Tampa break proved so successful.

The NCFC numbers of Steve Sanders, an insight into the Canaries Trust from chairman Robin Sainty, a new challenge from our City quizmaster Peter Rogers and a closer look at Ian Culverhouse’s return to King’s Lynn Town – it’s all there.

A must-read for any Norwich City fan with in-depth, straight-talking, analysis from the best writers around.

• Click here to order your copy of issue 10.

