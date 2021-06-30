City youngster could extend loan spell in homeland
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City youngster Isak Thorvaldsson could remain on loan at IA Akranes if manager Joey Gudjonsson gets his wish.
The 20-year-old, who is under contract at Carrow Road until the summer of 2022, has impressed at the Icelandic side but he is scheduled to return to City next month.
However, former Burnley midfielder Gudjonsson is hopeful they can extend his loan spell in his homeland until September when the Icelandic season ends.
“I hope he stays with us longer,” Gudjonsson told InsideFutbol.com. “I am going to hope so.
“We only take it one game at a time, hopefully, we will enjoy his strength for the rest of the season. But it is not in my hands.”
Thorvaldsson cut short his loan spell at St Mirren last year to join IA after also enjoying a brief period at Fleetwood Town.
