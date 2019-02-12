‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000, do it inside then we’ll see’ - Lambert claims goalkeeper coach challenged him to a fight

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert and Norwich City goalkeeper coach Ed Wootten clash during Sunday's East Anglia derby. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has reignited the war of words between himself and Norwich City claiming Canaries goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten challenged Lambert to a fight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lambert and City’s head of performance, Chris Domogalla, were both sent off just before half-time following a scuffle in the dug-out area, sparked by a late tackle by visiting midfielder Jon Nolan on City full-back Max Aarons.

However, Lambert claims Wootten was the main instigator for the fracas between the two benches.

When asked at his press conference ahead of the Blues clash against Derby whether he had been challenged to a fight by Wootten, Lambert replied: “That’s it, yeah. Don’t do it in front of 25,000 (fans), do it inside then we’ll see. I’m not going to stand and take it, no chance.

“I don’t even know who it was. I don’t know the guy’s name, is he a goalkeeping coach? Try and stick to what you’re good at. I don’t know if he played the game or anything but I wont stand for that, that’s for sure.

“Go and get him to give me a call and we’ll see what happens.”

There was a report earlier in the day that Ipswich will complain to the FA over the way a City steward treated Lambert during Sunday’s derby.

“I’ve just come in for training and I need to find out what’s going on,” added Lambert. “The club has got every right to review it. I’ll say my bit on it - I don’t want the club to be stamped on, that’s for sure.

“I don’t know why he had to get involved. There was no thing there, no reason for him to get involved.

“I heard some things on their side and that’s why I responded. I didn’t need a steward to try and usher me out of the road. I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

Farke claimed in his post-match interview that not everyone representing Ipswich Town showed class in defeat.

Speaking ahead of Ipswich’s Championship clash with Derby, Lambert was unhappy with the German’s comments.

“They can talk about having class - they never had any class not shaking Stuart Taylor’s hand after the game. That goes under the radar. I’m not having anybody belittling this football club, that’s for sure.”